Sharon Costello Cohen
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave
Brigantine, NJ
Cohen, Sharon Costello, - 77, of Brigantine, passed away on Friday March 26, 2021. Sharon was born in Atlantic City and was a graduate of Atlantic City High School. She lived in Ducktown and Pitney Village before moving to Brigantine where she raised her family. Sharon was a hair dresser at Susanne and More… Salon in Brigantine. Sharon also worked at the Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino in the VIP Service Department. Before she retired, she was the seating coordinator in the Taj Poker room for over 20 years. She enjoyed being outdoors crabbing, fishing or playing sports. Sharon played shortstop in the adult softball league in Brigantine on the Penn Food team. Sharon is survived by her children Shana Howardell (Jay), Trevor Cohen (Laura), Thomas Cohen and Tyler Costello (Joanna). She is also survived by her grandchildren Dylan, Lucien, MaKenzee, Julianna Bonicky (Kody), Trevor and Gavin, her sister Barbara Bergman (Stanley), Donna Corrado (Guy), Terri Hunt, her sister-in-law Gail Costello and many nieces and nephews. Sharon is predeceased by her parents Sam and Dorothy (Barbetto) Costello, her step-father Harry Hunt and her brother Robert Costello. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration for Sharon on Wednesday March 31, 2021 from 10 to 11am at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Memorial Service will follow at 11am. Interment will be private at the family's convenience. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave FL 17, Chicago, Il 60601. To share your fondest memory of Sharon please visit www.keatesplum.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
Mar
31
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
Remembering all the good times we had when were my sister in laws. You always made me laugh. I'm sure you are missed by everyone and I will forever remember you fondly.
Susan (Cohen) Ardis
March 20, 2022
We are so very sorry for the loss of your mother. She was a beautiful women, inside and out. She will be missed. May she RIP. Love to you all during this difficult time.
Jennifer Husseyin Husseyin
Family Friend
April 3, 2021
Severio (Sonny) Costello
March 30, 2021
May my beautiful sister find peace, love, and eternal happiness forever. I hope that one day we all can meet again and share our old memories, laugh a little, cry some, and smile a lot.
Severio Anthony Costello (Sonny)
March 30, 2021
We have been close friends with Sharon for over 50 years of great memories. She always had a beautiful smile and a humorous laugh and would accept a good challenge. We raised our children, partied, fished and had many great boating experiences with many good friends. The Cohen family has always been considered as our extended family and will remain so. Our love to y'all.
Gina & Scoop Kay
March 30, 2021
Goodbye my friend rest In Peace
Eric Johnson
March 29, 2021
Barbara and Stan and family, My sincere condolences on the passing of Sharon.
Stephen Thomas Collins
March 29, 2021
Our deepest condolences to her family .Sharon was such a special person and friend. Growing up with her and seeing Sharon throughout the years with that beautiful smile and sense of humor will always be fond memories in our hearts .
Ron and Linda Coiro
Friend
March 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Ed Kline
Ed Kline
Family Friend
March 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Sharon was an wonderful person. I have very fond memories of her and her ability to always make you laugh. May you Rest In Peace Sharon ❤
Susan Cohen Ardis
Acquaintance
March 28, 2021
Oh mom mom.... only you know how much you were there for me when you came to Florida to live with me and dad and I was in the darkest place of my life. I swear you were meant to be with us at that time and without you I probably would not be here. Thank you for everything. I still have pictures from when you died my hair blonde and it turned out terrible I looked like vanilla ice
Makenzee Cohen
Grandchild
March 27, 2021
Francie and family
March 27, 2021
Heaven has gained another beautiful sweat soul Angel ..always smiled when I saw her and loved when she would roll her eyes when Shana would rush her saying ok mom we gotta go lol...RIP Sharon till we meet again ... you may be gone from our sights but will forever be in our hearts ..
Tracy
Friend
March 27, 2021
Mom, I will forever miss the other pea to my pod! You will always be in my heart and I will miss you forever.Until I see you again! love and prayers
Joanna Perna Costello
Daughter
March 27, 2021
