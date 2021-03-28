Oh mom mom.... only you know how much you were there for me when you came to Florida to live with me and dad and I was in the darkest place of my life. I swear you were meant to be with us at that time and without you I probably would not be here. Thank you for everything. I still have pictures from when you died my hair blonde and it turned out terrible I looked like vanilla ice

Makenzee Cohen Grandchild March 27, 2021