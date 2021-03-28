Cohen, Sharon Costello, - 77, of Brigantine, passed away on Friday March 26, 2021. Sharon was born in Atlantic City and was a graduate of Atlantic City High School. She lived in Ducktown and Pitney Village before moving to Brigantine where she raised her family. Sharon was a hair dresser at Susanne and More… Salon in Brigantine. Sharon also worked at the Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino in the VIP Service Department. Before she retired, she was the seating coordinator in the Taj Poker room for over 20 years. She enjoyed being outdoors crabbing, fishing or playing sports. Sharon played shortstop in the adult softball league in Brigantine on the Penn Food team. Sharon is survived by her children Shana Howardell (Jay), Trevor Cohen (Laura), Thomas Cohen and Tyler Costello (Joanna). She is also survived by her grandchildren Dylan, Lucien, MaKenzee, Julianna Bonicky (Kody), Trevor and Gavin, her sister Barbara Bergman (Stanley), Donna Corrado (Guy), Terri Hunt, her sister-in-law Gail Costello and many nieces and nephews. Sharon is predeceased by her parents Sam and Dorothy (Barbetto) Costello, her step-father Harry Hunt and her brother Robert Costello. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration for Sharon on Wednesday March 31, 2021 from 10 to 11am at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Memorial Service will follow at 11am. Interment will be private at the family's convenience. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 North Michigan Ave FL 17, Chicago, Il 60601. To share your fondest memory of Sharon please visit www.keatesplum.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.