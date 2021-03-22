Kelly, Sharon L. (nee Voli), - 60, of Rio Grande, passed away on March 1, 2021 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Sharon graduated from Darby High School and later earned her Associate's Degree from Crown College, Tacoma, WA. She worked as a hairdresser for 38 years in the Cape May County area and, more recently she was employed by Cape May County Social Services. She was an active member of the Cape May County Quilters Guild; enjoyed knitting, cooking and Friday night date nights, but most of all just simply being with her family and dear friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Geraldine Voli; brother-in-law, Robert Frazier and niece, Dina Stamper. Sharon is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her husband of 33 years, Bill Kelly; 2 sons, Steven (and April) Kelly and William (and Tana) Kelly; granddaughter, Alexis; sister, Sandra Frazier and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Sharon's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (March 24th) at 9:30am in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, Cape May. In lieu of flowers, for convenience and acknowledgment purposes memorial contributions are appreciated through "In Memory Of" by clicking this link https://inmemof.org/sharon-kelly
Your contribution will be benefitting ovarian cancer research in Sharon's name. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 22, 2021.