Walker, Shayna, - of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 8th, 2021 at the age of thirty years old. She is survived by the love of her life and beloved daughter Skylar Faith, her beloved parents Khalil Shakur, Henry and Loscena Davis, and family who cherished her dearly. Shayna loved her family, and her family loved her. Funeral and Interment will be held privately. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com