Brown, Sheila Ann (Mason), - 72, of Wrightstown , was born to Harvey and Fannie Mae (Kennedy) Mason in Atlantic City. She was educated in the Atlantic City Public School system and graduated from ACHS (and VoTech) in 1966. She married her childhood sweetheart and the love of her life, Porter S. Brown Sr, and their union has been blessed with four children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She departed this life on March 21, 2021. Sheila attended O.I.C Business School, Monmouth County Bible Institute, Evangelical School of Biblical Studies and United Bible College and Seminary of Orlando, FL, where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theology. In 2003, she was installed as the Co-Pastor of Faith Baptist Tabernacle in Asbury Park, serving with her husband. In addition to her parents, Sheila was predeceased by her husband of 49 years Porter S. Brown, Sr. She is survived by four children, Shannon Salter of South Carolina, Porter Jr (Charise) of Maryland, Lamont (Shalon) Brown, and Larteshia Brown, both of New Jersey; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her siblings, Harvey (Roz) Mason, Marvin (Rowena) Mason, Darlene (John) Lockett, Kenneth (Andrea) Mason, Wendy Mason-Harris, Hattie Mason-Smith, Octavia Mason, Johnnie (Linda) Brown, Floyd (Clara) Brown, and Joyce (John) Howard; one aunt, Lucille Kennedy, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones and her church family. Services will be held at 11AM Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Triumphant Life Church, 500 Malterer Avenue, Oceanport, NJ, where friends may call from 9AM. Pandemic restrictions will be observed. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2021.