Cherry, Sheldon Eldred, - 56, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 19, 2021, at home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born June 17, 1964 to Rosa Lee Cherry in New York, NY. Mr. Cherry attended public schools in Windsor, North Carolina. After graduating high school, Sheldon moved to Atlantic City, where he met and married the love of his life Mattie L. Fountain. Of this marriage was born the pride and joy of his life a beautiful baby girl who they named Mattie Mashele. Mr. Cherry was a faithful and dedicated follower of Christ and was led to the Lord by his daughter, Mashele. He became the "Fisher of Men" for Christ Jesus. He was a committed member of Atlantic City's Community Baptist Church where he was Chairman of the Deacon Board. Mr. Cherry was last employed by Access Links Transportation of Pleasantville. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Mattie L. Cherry; daughter, Mattie M. Cherry, both of Atlantic City; brothers, Shawn Cherry (Annie) of Windsor, N.C.; and Gerald Cherry of Atlantic City; sisters, Easuanti Cherry of Orange County, NY and Aleah Cox Richardson (Ricardo) of Brooklyn, NY; a host of nieces and nephews; plus many other family and friends. The public is invited to a viewing from 11:30AM - 12:45PM, Saturday, March 27, 2021, Community Baptist Church, 234 N. New Jersey Avenue, Atlantic City. Funeral services will be private. The funeral will be live streamed on Facebook (communitybaptistchurchNJ) and Zoom (meeting 5969245241 Passcode 2Wd15z). Funeral services entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 25, 2021.