Sheldon Eldred Cherry
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Cherry, Sheldon Eldred, - 56, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 19, 2021, at home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born June 17, 1964 to Rosa Lee Cherry in New York, NY. Mr. Cherry attended public schools in Windsor, North Carolina. After graduating high school, Sheldon moved to Atlantic City, where he met and married the love of his life Mattie L. Fountain. Of this marriage was born the pride and joy of his life a beautiful baby girl who they named Mattie Mashele. Mr. Cherry was a faithful and dedicated follower of Christ and was led to the Lord by his daughter, Mashele. He became the "Fisher of Men" for Christ Jesus. He was a committed member of Atlantic City's Community Baptist Church where he was Chairman of the Deacon Board. Mr. Cherry was last employed by Access Links Transportation of Pleasantville. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Mattie L. Cherry; daughter, Mattie M. Cherry, both of Atlantic City; brothers, Shawn Cherry (Annie) of Windsor, N.C.; and Gerald Cherry of Atlantic City; sisters, Easuanti Cherry of Orange County, NY and Aleah Cox Richardson (Ricardo) of Brooklyn, NY; a host of nieces and nephews; plus many other family and friends. The public is invited to a viewing from 11:30AM - 12:45PM, Saturday, March 27, 2021, Community Baptist Church, 234 N. New Jersey Avenue, Atlantic City. Funeral services will be private. The funeral will be live streamed on Facebook (communitybaptistchurchNJ) and Zoom (meeting 5969245241 Passcode 2Wd15z). Funeral services entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Service
11:00a.m. - 12:45p.m.
Community Baptist Church
234 North Rev. A. L. Morris Lane, Atlantic City, NJ
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He's was not only my friend he was my brother. A true .an of God. I just found out and I'm crashed but I know God has a plan for all of us. Love you man rest easy. Love and respect to Mattie and her daughter Mattie. Zaniysh , Jessica and I will be reaching out. Family for life
Kevin Rider
March 29, 2021
Sending love and prayers to the family. May God comfort you at this time and always. I love you! We will miss you my brother
MARGARET ROWELL
March 27, 2021
Hey Ms. Mattie, sending you and your family my heartfelt condolences. Love yall, I'm the woman you gave all the pretty dresses too, fir my grand baby. I'm Continually praying for y'all.
Kimberly A Jones
March 26, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Clarissa and Thomas Sanford
Friend
March 25, 2021
The Haines Family
March 25, 2021
