Mannery, Shirley, - 85, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on March 4, 2021 at Mystic Meadows. She was born in Pleasantville, NJ. Shirley worked at Boardwalk Bank in Pleasantville, Galloway Township Tax Office, and Atlantic City Medical Center in Pomona and Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Larry Sr. Shirley is survived by her children that meant everything to her, Michele (Gary Sr.) Dooner, Larry Jr., and Michael (MaryJane "Peanut"); her grandchildren who were the light of her life, Gary Dooner (Katie), Mike "Bubba" Mannery (Khristi), Tyler Mannery (Ashley), and Alyssa D'Adamo (Peter); and her cherished great-grandchildren, Adelyn and Grayson Mannery, Kallie and Kane Dooner, and anxiously awaited fifth (5th) great-granddaughter, Harlee (Tyler & Ashley). Shirley is also survived by her sisters, cousins, and extended family. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for a memorial in Shirley's honor c/o Michele Dooner, 309 S. Yam Ave., Galloway, NJ 08205.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 9, 2021.