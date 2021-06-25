Oliver (Woolf), Shirley, - passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021 at ACMC Atlantic City after a courageous 3 year battle with metastatic thyroid cancer. Shirley was born in London England. She came to America with her Aunt and Uncle, and stayed in Atlantic City while her relatives moved on to California. Shirley met her husband, Alan Oliver, and they married November 29, 1964. In 1971, Alison Joy made their family complete. Shirley loved to socialize and dine out, watch tennis tournaments on TV, and enjoyed many games of Mah Jong and Rummikub with her friends. Shirley and Alison also enjoyed many games of Scrabble, with Shirley typically winning. In her younger days, she was quite the doubles tennis player. Shirley is predeceased by her parents, and brother John. She is survived by her husband of 56+ years, Alan, daughter Alison and son-in-law Mason, and nephew Elliot Woolf. A special thank you to Jefferson doctors Jeffrey Miller, Endocrinology and Edmund Pribitkin, Otolaryngology. A very special thank you to University of Pennsylvania doctors Marcia Brose, Oncology and Joshua Jones, Radiation Oncology for their care, patience and time through this last year. In the end, ACMC Atlantic City division nurses and hospice staff took extra special care of Shirley. A very special thank you to Nurse Doris for her compassion and attention. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, 215-898-0578. Please make checks to Trustees of University of Pennsylvania with a note indicating The Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, or charity of your choice
. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Beth Kehillah cemetery, Egg Harbor Township NJ 08234. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 25, 2021.