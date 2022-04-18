Pfirman, Shirley, - 74, of formally of Northfield, died April 1st, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. She was 74. Born in Newark, New Jersey, she was a 1965 graduate of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey and a 1969 graduate of Kutztown University, Pennsylvania, where she received her bachelor's degree in elementary education. A life-long teacher in New Jersey, she retired from the Northfield School District in 2004 after 35 years teaching in the primary grades. After moving to Maryland in 2005, she volunteered as a mentor with the Holly Grove Christian School helping children with math and reading. She loved spending time with her family, caring for her pets and working with children. She was a member of the Crisfield United Methodist Church. Daughter of the late George and Dorothy Meagher, of Linwood, N.J., she was preceded in death by her husband, David W. Pfirman; a sister Janice Medica and her brother George Meagher Jr. She is survived by her son, Jason Pfirman, of Westover, Maryland, his wife Jessica and grandchildren Noah, Adam, James and Rebekah. Also surviving are two sisters Barbara Meade of Linwood, and Patricia Meagher-Walker, of Mays Landing, NJ and many nieces and nephews and adopted grandchildren. Friends are invited to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. located at 1650 New Road, Northfield NJ 08225 on Wednesday, April 20th from 3-5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Holly Grove Christian School, 7317 Mennonite Church Road, Westover, MD 21871



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 18, 2022.