Smith, Shirley, - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, affectionately known as "Big Mama" transitioned from this world, into the presence of the Lord on March 28, 2022. She was born December 24, 1944, in Seneca, South Carolina to Rosa M. (Hoover) and Sam Lewis Sr. She attended the local schools and Blue Ridge High School where she was an outstanding, Honor Student, and she was also an ace basketball player. Ms. Shirley also attended Orangeburg State College where she obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work. At the age of 16, Ms. Shirley moved to Pleasantville. Mrs. Smith was employed as a Fraud Investigator with the Atlantic County Welfare Office for 38 years. She also was Union President of ASCME Local 2302. She was a member of the Coalition of Black Trade Union (CBTU) and Council 71. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Stanley B. Smith, Sr.; son, Stanley B. Smith, Jr.; parents, Rosa and Samuel Lewis; siblings, Gaynell Lewis-Webb, Sammy Lewis Jr., and Lillie Lewis; granddaughter, Jaleeyah Johnson and great-granddaughter Naomi Harris-Smith. She is survived by: her daughters, Gail Y. Mullen (Douglas) and Shirley M. Young (Otis); sister Ida Smith (Emmanuel); brother, Thomas Hoover; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other family members and friends. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be Noon Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Morning Star Holiness Church, 2816 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township, where friends may view from 10AM to Noon. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences maybe left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 3, 2022.