Sooy, Shirley Elaine (nee Leeds), - 82, of Oceanville, was taken by the angels early in the morning of Sept. 5, 2021. She was born in Leeds Point and resided in Galloway Twp. most of her life. She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, class of 1957, where she was active in the Choir and Bible Study. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth G. Sooy Sr., four children, Denise Sooy Schwenger (Fred), Cheryl Sooy Ruggles (Larry), Rev. Daniel Sooy (Karen) and Kenneth G. Sooy Jr., and 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Horace H. Leeds and Geneva Berry Leeds, and her sisters Geneva Eleanor, Alma Jean and Clara Mina. She enjoyed travel and visited all of the lower 48 states and much of Canada with her husband. Some of her hobbies were cross stitch, puzzles and she loved watching the eagles hatch and grow at The Forsyth N.W.R. She was a member of The Leeds Point Community Church and previously sang in the Smithville Emmaus Methodist Church Choir. She was a lifetime member of the Galloway Township Historical Society. Her beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew her personally and the Facebook friends that she kept in contact with. Visitation will be at the Leeds Point Community Church, 850 E Moss Mill, Leeds Point from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Saturday September 11, 2021 with a service at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers makes donations to the Leeds Point Community Church PO Box 154 Leeds Point, NJ 08220. Arrangements by Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, Galloway.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 9, 2021.
Sponsored by Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home - Galloway.
10 Entries
Aunt Elaine was a kind, gentle, loving person and was always smiling. She was a true Angel!
Judi Hovendon
Family
September 11, 2021
Aunt Elaine I´ll miss our chats on Messenger since we reconnected. I was so looking forward to seeing you when you got home. Please give my love to Mom, dad & Stevie when you get to heaven. I love you
Ruthie Ford Hilbert
Family
September 10, 2021
Very sorry for you loss .
Lois and Bill Hagner
September 10, 2021
Ken and family, I am so incredibly sorry to hear of Shirley´s passing. I absolutely loved having Shirley at Bacharach. The two of you were a staple of the program. She brightened our world!!!
The way Shirley spoke of her family was heart warming. She absolutely loved everyone. Ken she thought the world of you and felt extremely blessed to call you husband.
Love you Shirley!!!
Lisa A Thompson
Other
September 9, 2021
Our condolences to your family my God comfort you during these difficult times. Gary & Toni
Gary Suhr
September 9, 2021
Our condolences and prayers to you and your family
Kathleen Bollinger Perkins
Other
September 9, 2021
Sorry to hear this, she did have a beautiful smile.Lots of memories from PHS. Prayers for the family!
Ken & Irene (Leeds) Strang
September 9, 2021
My deepest sympathy. Shirley was a beautiful lady and will be greatly missed. May she rest in piece while she waits for you.
Barbara Reilly
Family
September 9, 2021
Kenny and family, Sorry to read about Elaines passing. I have many memories of our childhood growing up in Leds Point, Oceanville grammer school and P'vill High.
julia morgan( Judy Weber)
Friend
September 9, 2021
dear Ken & family,
i'm so glad i met Shirley. she was a sweet, wonderful woman.