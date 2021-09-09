Sooy, Shirley Elaine (nee Leeds), - 82, of Oceanville, was taken by the angels early in the morning of Sept. 5, 2021. She was born in Leeds Point and resided in Galloway Twp. most of her life. She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, class of 1957, where she was active in the Choir and Bible Study. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth G. Sooy Sr., four children, Denise Sooy Schwenger (Fred), Cheryl Sooy Ruggles (Larry), Rev. Daniel Sooy (Karen) and Kenneth G. Sooy Jr., and 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Horace H. Leeds and Geneva Berry Leeds, and her sisters Geneva Eleanor, Alma Jean and Clara Mina. She enjoyed travel and visited all of the lower 48 states and much of Canada with her husband. Some of her hobbies were cross stitch, puzzles and she loved watching the eagles hatch and grow at The Forsyth N.W.R. She was a member of The Leeds Point Community Church and previously sang in the Smithville Emmaus Methodist Church Choir. She was a lifetime member of the Galloway Township Historical Society. Her beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew her personally and the Facebook friends that she kept in contact with. Visitation will be at the Leeds Point Community Church, 850 E Moss Mill, Leeds Point from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Saturday September 11, 2021 with a service at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers makes donations to the Leeds Point Community Church PO Box 154 Leeds Point, NJ 08220. Arrangements by Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, Galloway.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 9, 2021.