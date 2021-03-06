Stackhouse, Shirley A. Ritch, - 82, of Rio Grande, ascended into heaven to meet with her husband, John M. Stackhouse, Sr. on March 1, 2021. She was a lifelong area resident working as a private duty nurse. She is preceded in death by her parents Winifred and Samuel Ritch, her grandparents Alfred and Adele Fuerstein, sister Barbara and her favorite aunt and uncle Mercedes and Robert Gable. She is survived by her children Debra Stackhouse, John M. Jr. and Brook (Charles) Blizzard, grandchildren Johnathan, Douglas, and Dylan Stackhouse and Lauren Dickhut, great-grandchildren Nathaniel, Jackson and Stephen Stackhouse, siblings Sam, Deloris "Corky", Jack, Ricky, Gary, Penny Ritch, and Joseph Springfield, and 3 sister-in-laws Irene (John) Oliver, Geraldine (David) Leininger, and Flora Carlberg. Services for Shirley will be held at a Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, on Monday, March 8 at 11 am with visiting 1 hour prior from 10 am to 11 am. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 6, 2021.