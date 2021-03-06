Menu
Stackhouse, Shirley A. Ritch, - 82, of Rio Grande, ascended into heaven to meet with her husband, John M. Stackhouse, Sr. on March 1, 2021. She was a lifelong area resident working as a private duty nurse. She is preceded in death by her parents Winifred and Samuel Ritch, her grandparents Alfred and Adele Fuerstein, sister Barbara and her favorite aunt and uncle Mercedes and Robert Gable. She is survived by her children Debra Stackhouse, John M. Jr. and Brook (Charles) Blizzard, grandchildren Johnathan, Douglas, and Dylan Stackhouse and Lauren Dickhut, great-grandchildren Nathaniel, Jackson and Stephen Stackhouse, siblings Sam, Deloris "Corky", Jack, Ricky, Gary, Penny Ritch, and Joseph Springfield, and 3 sister-in-laws Irene (John) Oliver, Geraldine (David) Leininger, and Flora Carlberg. Services for Shirley will be held at a Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, on Monday, March 8 at 11 am with visiting 1 hour prior from 10 am to 11 am. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ
Mar
8
Service
11:00a.m.
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences
Dorothy Hogge
March 7, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Russ Rhoda
Friend
March 6, 2021
Russ and Linda rhoda
March 6, 2021
