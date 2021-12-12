Tepper, Shirley, - 89, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on December 8th. She was born and raised in Atlantic City and graduated in 1950 from Atlantic City High School. She went on to the Philadelphia Institute of Technology, where a long career began as a lab technician; first at Atlantic City Hospital and then Hahnemann Hospital. She moved onto to become a research assistant at the Wistar Institute of the University of Pennsylvania, where she worked for over 30 years. Shirley always remained close with her family of origin and was the middle sister of three. Shirley was predeceased by her sister, Betty Tepper Klein and niece, Sima Fishman. She is survived by her sister, Brenda Fishman, nephew, Alan (Robin Mano) Fishman, three great-nephews, Abraham Klein, David Mano Fishman, and Levi Handler Cody, and great-niece, Ariel Mano Fishman. Services are private at the request of the family. Contributions in her memory may be made to Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Rd., Galloway Twp., NJ 08205. Services in care of J.S Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments, Mays Landing. www.jsgfunerals.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 12, 2021.