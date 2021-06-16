White, Shirley, - 85, of Atlantic City, Shirley White passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021. She was one of five children born to the late Wade and Hattie Bing on July 13, 1935 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She attended Atlantic City Public Schools. Although her education was limited, she was very intelligent. Shirley was a stay at home Mom until she became employed at the Atlantic City Medical Center as a Dietary Aide. Shirley had six children of whom she loved. She loved family gatherings and would be filled with joy and laughter watching and listening to the family dancing, playing music, and joking with one another. Shirley was employed with the Medical Center for twenty-seven years. She chose to retire early in 1995 due to being diagnosed with a lung disease. She was told by doctors that she would not live pass the age of sixty. At the age of sixty-seven, while visiting with her daughter Cassandra (Sam) in North Carolina, she became very ill at which time a tracheotomy was done. The decision was made by the family that it would be best that she receives her medical care in North Carolina rather than travel back to New Jersey. In 2002, she became a patient at Duke University Hospital and her daughter Sam became her caretaker. God heard our prayers and she lived a fulfilled life until she was eighty-five years old. Shirley had a very quite spirit who prayed constantly for her children and family. Shirley joined the Duke Center for Living in 2003, where she was part of the Rehabilitation Exercise Class three times a week. She even participated in a book "Breathing for Life" where she shared her story of living with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.) She made many friends there and was best known for her beautiful smile, her beautiful scarfs, and her love of life. She is proceeded by her mother Hattie, her father Wade Sr., her sister Charmaine Floyd and her brother Wade Bing Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory sons Barry Bing (Sharon) of Galloway Township, New Jersey, Rodney Bing (Linda) of Columbia, South Carolina; Sheldon White (Daile) of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Her daughters Katrina Chester (Ronald) of Durham, North Carolina, Cherryl White of Durham, North Carolina and Cassandra (Sam) White of Durham, North Carolina and her bonus daughter Cherrone Benjamin (Steph) of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Two sisters Pauline Moon and Ruth Bing both of Atlantic City, New Jersey. She also leaves to cherish a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, grand and great-grandchildren, and friends.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 16, 2021.
My condolences to the family love and miss you all
Benita Bunch
Friend
June 22, 2021
My condolences to the family, keeping you in prayer.Your mom was a very sweet and kind lady.. I'm honored and happy to have met her. Gone but never forgotten..
Verlie Gathers
Friend
June 18, 2021
Trina, we have soooo many memories from Roller Derby to Boxing and many sports in between. But the one thing that I will always remember is her sneeze that you could hear all the way on the playground that always made us laugh as kids. She will be missed. From God we come to Him we return.
Maisah Abdul-Aziz (Carrie Harmon)
June 18, 2021
Our family is keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers.
The Ross Family
Friend
June 17, 2021
Love u aunt shirley
Ronda Bing
Family
June 16, 2021
Shirley worked for years with my husband David Perri. He passed 6/4/2019 so they can now catch up in the heavenly place we know they both are in. Condolences to her family. The loss, no matter how prepared you are for it to come is still so, so hard to comprehend the finality of it here on earth. Knowing we'll be together again one day is the blessing we have to make it day by day. God be with you, watch over you!
Rosemarie Perri
Friend
June 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John E Paxton
June 16, 2021
I was truly saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs. White. To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord. I am praying for you all.
Sorrowfully Submitted:
Renee Martinez