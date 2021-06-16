White, Shirley, - 85, of Atlantic City, Shirley White passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021. She was one of five children born to the late Wade and Hattie Bing on July 13, 1935 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She attended Atlantic City Public Schools. Although her education was limited, she was very intelligent. Shirley was a stay at home Mom until she became employed at the Atlantic City Medical Center as a Dietary Aide. Shirley had six children of whom she loved. She loved family gatherings and would be filled with joy and laughter watching and listening to the family dancing, playing music, and joking with one another. Shirley was employed with the Medical Center for twenty-seven years. She chose to retire early in 1995 due to being diagnosed with a lung disease. She was told by doctors that she would not live pass the age of sixty. At the age of sixty-seven, while visiting with her daughter Cassandra (Sam) in North Carolina, she became very ill at which time a tracheotomy was done. The decision was made by the family that it would be best that she receives her medical care in North Carolina rather than travel back to New Jersey. In 2002, she became a patient at Duke University Hospital and her daughter Sam became her caretaker. God heard our prayers and she lived a fulfilled life until she was eighty-five years old. Shirley had a very quite spirit who prayed constantly for her children and family. Shirley joined the Duke Center for Living in 2003, where she was part of the Rehabilitation Exercise Class three times a week. She even participated in a book "Breathing for Life" where she shared her story of living with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.) She made many friends there and was best known for her beautiful smile, her beautiful scarfs, and her love of life. She is proceeded by her mother Hattie, her father Wade Sr., her sister Charmaine Floyd and her brother Wade Bing Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory sons Barry Bing (Sharon) of Galloway Township, New Jersey, Rodney Bing (Linda) of Columbia, South Carolina; Sheldon White (Daile) of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Her daughters Katrina Chester (Ronald) of Durham, North Carolina, Cherryl White of Durham, North Carolina and Cassandra (Sam) White of Durham, North Carolina and her bonus daughter Cherrone Benjamin (Steph) of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Two sisters Pauline Moon and Ruth Bing both of Atlantic City, New Jersey. She also leaves to cherish a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, grand and great-grandchildren, and friends.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 16, 2021.