Marshall, Sidney L., - Brother Sidney L. Marshall, aka "Brother Shann" as he was respectfully and affectionately known, departed from this Earth to be with His Lord on March 11th, 2021. Shann, of Pine Hill, NJ was 67 years old. He was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on October 20th, 1953 to Irene J. Marshall and the late Freddy Carter. He was the oldest of three siblings from his beloved Mother. He was a well-known Man and loved by many. He was known as a Man of Honor to his Mother, his Children and his Family. Shann attended the Atlantic City Public School system and later worked as a Chef for several years in various Atlantic City casinos. He loved to cook and to feed people. He fell in love with boxing in his younger years and took it on as a sport, teaching his children and peers "how to fight" as they will tell you. Shann had a huge heart and would give you the shirt off his back if he could. He was a well-known member of Narcotics Anonymous, where he also became a sponsor to many recovered or recovering addicts. He was a much needed father figure and mentor to a lot of people. He had a passion for riding motorcycles, especially alongside his late cousins. Shann loved all of his Grandchildren and would consistently be present at their birthdays, dance recitals, school events and pop up on weekends to take them to the park and McDonald's. He always would tell you he loved you and made you laugh and feel happy. He absolutely loved God. Shann was predeceased by: his Father, Freddy Carter and his two Brothers, Freddy Jr. and Marco. Shann leaves behind to cherish his unforgettable memories and is survived by: his loving Mother, Irene J. Marshall, his Wife, Vanessa Wilson - Marshall, his three Brothers, Morris, Harry & Christopher; his four Sisters, Casandra, Mary, Cisily, Judy and Yolanda; his five Daughters, Cindy, Kelly, Khadijah, LaShanna and Sakinah; his three Sons, Rahim, Jihad and Shadif. He also leaves behind a host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and some very Special Friends. He was a remarkable person and will be truly and deeply missed. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Wednesday ~ March 17th, 2021 at Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Friends are warmly invited to visit from 10:00am to 11:00am. Services will then proceed to Lincoln Memorial Park located in Mays Landing, NJ. For further information please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 16, 2021.