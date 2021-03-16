Marshall, Sidney L., - Brother Sidney L. Marshall, aka "Brother Shann" as he was respectfully and affectionately known, departed from this Earth to be with His Lord on March 11th, 2021. Shann, of Pine Hill, NJ was 67 years old. He was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on October 20th, 1953 to Irene J. Marshall and the late Freddy Carter. He was the oldest of three siblings from his beloved Mother. He was a well-known Man and loved by many. He was known as a Man of Honor to his Mother, his Children and his Family. Shann attended the Atlantic City Public School system and later worked as a Chef for several years in various Atlantic City casinos. He loved to cook and to feed people. He fell in love with boxing in his younger years and took it on as a sport, teaching his children and peers "how to fight" as they will tell you. Shann had a huge heart and would give you the shirt off his back if he could. He was a well-known member of Narcotics Anonymous, where he also became a sponsor to many recovered or recovering addicts. He was a much needed father figure and mentor to a lot of people. He had a passion for riding motorcycles, especially alongside his late cousins. Shann loved all of his Grandchildren and would consistently be present at their birthdays, dance recitals, school events and pop up on weekends to take them to the park and McDonald's. He always would tell you he loved you and made you laugh and feel happy. He absolutely loved God. Shann was predeceased by: his Father, Freddy Carter and his two Brothers, Freddy Jr. and Marco. Shann leaves behind to cherish his unforgettable memories and is survived by: his loving Mother, Irene J. Marshall, his Wife, Vanessa Wilson - Marshall, his three Brothers, Morris, Harry & Christopher; his four Sisters, Casandra, Mary, Cisily, Judy and Yolanda; his five Daughters, Cindy, Kelly, Khadijah, LaShanna and Sakinah; his three Sons, Rahim, Jihad and Shadif. He also leaves behind a host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and some very Special Friends. He was a remarkable person and will be truly and deeply missed. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Wednesday ~ March 17th, 2021 at Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Friends are warmly invited to visit from 10:00am to 11:00am. Services will then proceed to Lincoln Memorial Park located in Mays Landing, NJ. For further information please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 16, 2021.
Dear Dad, not a day goes by that I don´t hear your voice in my head, smell your musk somewhere especially in my car, hear a song you loved that reminds me of you such as Lovely Day by Bill Withers, see a car that was like yours and feel your presence when I´m at my worse. It´s unbelievable still 12months later as Of tomorrow that you are physically not here with Us. Muff and I never thought we´d lose you this soon, 67 is young and you was so full of life. I never saw you down even when you didn´t feel well. Yesterday me (Shanna) Muff and Nahseem realized that it was the last day we received text messages from you last year. Dad I know you was leaving us I saw it in your eyes and I felt it when you hugged me last at cousin Sharons house. Nothing can prepare you to lose an Angel on Earth but you taught us soo much about love and bravery and strength that we have no other choice but to Fight Through this together. Thank you all for your love and support and to all the family My Dad loved his Family and was very big on Family. #AlwaysStickTogether
Wow Dad. It will be a year tomorrow.... The pain is still very fresh, but the memories are fresh as well! I will never forget you, never forget your voice, your smell, your smile, your laugh, your kindness, your wisdom, your strength... the love you showed everyone! You were truly an amazing person, one of the best dads in the world! I will always cherish you and love you! I miss you so much! Forever in my heart..... always.
Sakinah Wyatt
Family
March 10, 2022
My Uncle Shann was my hero besides my father Allah allow him to be in my life for 32 amazing years his advice, his heartwarming txts and him period would be missed they say time heals wounds but it really doesn´t we just learn how to live life with the missing piece that isn´t there this was definitely a tough pill to sallow Those who knew my uncle knew he was a kind man, awesome father, son, uncle, grandfather, nephew,sibling and etc he would give you the shirt off his back and made sure you ate very outgoing and had a sense of humor To my family I love y´all and we have to hold each other up during this time and be there for one another we always been close as family but this brought us closer I love y´all and my condolences to my gma, my cousins, father aunts and uncles I love y´all
To the family i fill ur pain and sorry 4 ur lost a good bro.may u still remember the blessings of the time we had him truly a good bro.gone to soon.rip bro.shann
Peers would know him as one of our/their Best colleagues. His heart to heart fellowship and kindnesses will always be near. His Mountain of Good is huge... May he and Family rest in a Allah´s (God´s) Mercy.
To the Marshall Family sending my Condolence to the you all and keep you in prayer
Shann, my sincere and heartfelt condolences to your wife, family and friends. You are one of my cowboys and Indians playmates back in the 50's. We been through a lot and now you're totally free. Rest in peace. Gonna miss our morning inspirational text message exchanges!
My deepest condolences to the family, he was nice a person sorry for your lost.
Sending condolences & prayers to the Marshall Family ( Ms. Irene). I will always remember the kindness Brother Shann showed us in the community.
My deepest sympathies to the Marshall family. Brother Sean was a great man and an even greater father. I had the pleasure of being his daughter's (Muff) fourth grade teacher and he was such a supportive parent; and was very attentive to the personal and educational needs of his children. He loved his family dearly!
Wishing the family peace and comfort as they grieve.
Too our Marshall Family . We loved bro Sidney lots of beautiful memories with him Morris and Gillest the big brother´s in the neighborhood. Mrs . Irene & sandy and the kids we love yalll and keeping you in our prayers .
My love,prayers and condolences to my Marshall family.God bless you
My Dad was a great man! He will truly be missed by ALL! I thank you everyone for your kind words and sincere prayers.
Aunt Eanie and family, I am so sorry for your loss, Sidney will truly be missed, every time I come to visit Doug always take me to find him on the Avenue so I can say hello I'm here. I am so heart broken and lost for words, words cannot describe what I am feeling at this time. Mommy and the rest of the family will be there welcoming him with open arms. May Father God give you the strength to get through this time of sadness. God bless you all.
My prayers and condolences to the Marshall family as you mourn the transition of Sidney. With great sadness I learned of his passing, he was a good man who be missed by all. Family, death ends a life, not a relationship. Sid had the unique ability to make everyone family, his smile and kind heart will be remembered by all who knew him. I pray God in His infinite grace and mercy will bless you all in your season of sorrow. May he R. I. P.