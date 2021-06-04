Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sidney Soifer
FUNERAL HOME
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc. - Cherry Hill
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Soifer, Sidney, - 93, of Brigantine, June 1, 2021. Husband of the late Nona Soifer. Father of Robin Keyack and Stacy (Bill) Phillips. Brother of Sylvia (the late Jerry) Brockman, Gertrude (the late Joe) Azar, Albert Soifer, the late Paul Soifer, the late Eva Stein, and the late Mickey Moss. Grandfather of Erin (Tyler), Michael, Thomas (Brittany), and Laura (Melissa). Great Grandfather of Weston and Chatham. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday, July 8, 2021 beginning 11:30 AM to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where Memorial Services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon. Contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 4 to Jul. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Service
11:30a.m.
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc. - Cherry Hill
2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ
Jul
8
Service
12:00p.m.
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc. - Cherry Hill
2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc. - Cherry Hill
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc. - Cherry Hill.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Great memories! We will miss him! Love to the family.
Mindi & Michael Wissler & Roz Teplick
July 8, 2021
Stacy-Bill & Soifer Family: My deepest heartfelt sympathy.
Joseph Albanese - CHW
June 8, 2021
I will miss my brother deeply.
Albert Soifer
Family
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results