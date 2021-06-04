Soifer, Sidney, - 93, of Brigantine, June 1, 2021. Husband of the late Nona Soifer. Father of Robin Keyack and Stacy (Bill) Phillips. Brother of Sylvia (the late Jerry) Brockman, Gertrude (the late Joe) Azar, Albert Soifer, the late Paul Soifer, the late Eva Stein, and the late Mickey Moss. Grandfather of Erin (Tyler), Michael, Thomas (Brittany), and Laura (Melissa). Great Grandfather of Weston and Chatham. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday, July 8, 2021 beginning 11:30 AM to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where Memorial Services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon. Contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 4 to Jul. 5, 2021.