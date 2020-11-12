Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sigrid May McCann
McCann, Sigrid May, - 74, of Villas, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born on January 14, 1946, she was a lifelong resident of Cape May County. She was a dedicated caretaker and employee at the Arc of Cape May County for over 30 years. She is survived by her three children, William L McCann, Christine L McCann, and Sharon M Booth, nine grandchildren, Erika Klinger, Brittany Rourke, Kerry Puckett, Jacqueline Fisher, Jason Peters, Jayme Silver, Rebekah Peters, Aaron Wexler, and Lukas McCann. And her nine great-grandchildren who she loved and adored. She will be deeply missed by many. Viewing and sharing of memories will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May from 11am-1pm. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.