Sigrid Hayes Tillett
Tillett, Sigrid Hayes (Siggy), - 70, of Egg Harbor City, NJ passed away on March 21, 2021. Siggy was born in Paterson, NJ on March 21st, 1951. She was a huge NASCAR fan, a member of the Cologne Fire Ladies Auxiliary and loved zooming around in her Mustang convertible. She is survived by her 3 loving children, Suzy, Michelle and Colin, her sister Debbie, her brothers Bill & Fred and 4 grandchildren that she adored, Ethan, Autumn, Riley and Spencer. A memorial service will be held at the Cologne firehouse on Sat, April 10th from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cologne volunteer fire company. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cologne Volunteer Firehouse
2870 S Cologne Ave, Mays, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
