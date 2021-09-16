Saporito, Silvana Domenica Aurora, - 44, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away Saturday, September 11th, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Born September 4th, 1977 in Palermo, Sicily. She immigrated to Ventnor City New Jersey when she was 8 years old with her Father (Emilio Giaccone), Mother (Fany Giaccone), and older sister (Gisella Piantadosi). She is survived by her father, her stepmother Nory Giaccone, her three beautiful, loving children - Julia Lucia Saporito, Giancarlo Giuseppe Saporito and Lucas Connor Kalodner, her two loving nieces - Stefania and Gabriella Piantadosi, and her sister and her brother-in-law - Gisella and Antonio Piantadosi. As well as her fiancé Michael Kalodner and her stepdaughter Kaya Kalodner. She is preceded in death by her mother, Fany Giaccone. She attended Ventnor City Middle School in NJ. Then went on to Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, NJ. Silvana followed her love of traveling by working with Alitalia. She was trilingual in Italian, Spanish, and English. With most of her family still in Sicily, she visited them as often as time would allow. Family was number 1 with Silvana, and her strong family ties reflected this. After Alitalia, Silvana began working at her father's restaurant, Emilio's, in Somers Point, NJ for several years until he retired and sold it. She remained in the restaurant business throughout her years, working for various institutions in the casinos of Atlantic City, NJ in management. She ended her professional career as a general manager at Harper's in Ocean Casino. Silvana was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and got to experience her team win a Super Bowl. She also was passionate about watching both her sons play soccer and enjoying theater with her daughter. Silvana was indeed loved by all with her radiant smile and fierce loyalty to family and friends. She was someone who would go out of the way to make sure you were taken care of, loved and safe. She was the definition of a "momma bear". A viewing will be held from 9am-1pm, Today, Thursday, September 16th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2021.