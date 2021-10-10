Hickman, Somers Andrew, Jr., - 67, of Somers Point, born June 22 1952, and raised in Sea Isle City, NJ sadly left us March 30th 2020, at the age of 69. Preceded in death by his brother Jefferey Hickman and his sister Laurel Mahoney; as well as his parents: Somers Andrew Hickman and Viola Hickman. Survived by his children: Kia Hiller and Ken Hickman; his sisters: Sharon Petitto and Dorothy Lapworth; nieces, nephews, and countless friends who became family throughout his life. Somers, aka Buzz, had a kind soul and led a simple life. Lover of animals, avid kite flyer, tech enthusiast, and national geographic lover. Buzz was also a huge movie buff who had proudly collected what could have been one of the biggest movie collections you have ever seen. Joining the Navy early in life, Buzz spent '71 and '72 aboard The American, visiting various countries, experiencing multiple cultures, and serving his country proudly. No matter what point in his life, though, Buzz always enjoyed a cold beer and an inappropriate joke. Services will be held at 12pm October 16th at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery, 109 Rt 50 in Estell Manor; to be followed by a luncheon in celebration of his life at The VFW in Somers Point at 500 Beth Road. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a no kill animal shelter or The Vietnam Veterans of America Organization in Buzz's name. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.