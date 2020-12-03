Rosa, Sonia, - 78, of Northfield, Sonia Rosa, age 78, was called to Heaven, Saturday November 28, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. She is now at peace after struggling with Alzheimer's disease. Sonia was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico, and moved to Philadelphia, PA at a young age. It was there that she met her loving husband, of 55 years, Jose Antonio Rosa. They resided in Pennsylvania for several years before living most of their life in Sicklerville, New Jersey. Sonia spent her days devoted to her Lord, Jesus Christ, serving the Church and others. She served in the parishes of St. John Neumann and St. Charles Borromeo as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. She was a prayerful person who also loved to cook and bake, and made it her life's mission to give to family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and the underprivileged. Sonia was a graduate of Bishop Neumann Business School. She worked as an administrative assistant for over twenty-five years, in Egg Harbor City and Atlantic City School Districts. Sonia touched the lives of everyone who knew her and was a servant of the Lord in every walk of life. She will be remembered for her gentle demeanor, her kind disposition, and her yearning to be a messenger of Christ through her constant acts of kindness. Sonia was blessed with a large and loving family and being with them is what made her happiest. Loving Mother to Veronica (Robert) Campbell, Joseph (Mary) Rosa, Richard (Tracey) Rosa, Sonya (Daniel) Maggi, Linda (Raymond) Mancini, Evelyn (Adhan) Perez. Adoring Grandmother of Jordan, Collin, Justin, Dominique, Sydni, Faith, Evan, Isabela, Emilia, Sofia, Sloane, Maxson, Lola, and Lorenzo. Loyal Sister to Irma (Richard) Rod, Margaret (Amador) Rolon, Audree Vasquez, Elba (Bob) Osterman, Belinda Colon. She is preceded in death by her parents Victoria Gonzalez and Jesus Colon, and her brothers Antonio Lectora, Pearce Vazquez, and Manuel Colon and granddaughter Gabriella Rosa. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, December 5th from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 South Main St., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 176 Stagecoach Rd., Sicklerville. Entombment All Saints Cemetery, Newfield. The Funeral Mass is scheduled for Live-Streaming starting at 10:55AM to 12:10PM. Family and Friends who cannot be present during this Mass can visit https://churchofscb.org/live-mass/
. Please wear a mask and practice social distance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
@ www.stjude.org
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 3, 2020.