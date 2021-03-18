Hey Pete and family, you have my family and my deepest sympathies, coach Pete, Mac and Pitali were some of the greatest coaches I had playing the game for 40 yrs, but Pete was one of kind when Vinnie R and me went to play for Brick we were always the best skaters and Pete was the reason, the man always did it the right way with hockey and life with class, I´m sure I can speak for most of the kids he coached he never left our thoughts, he taught me a sport I enjoyed for 40+ years and for that I´m truly grateful, whole family awsome privlidge to know....

Jimmy Sykes jr March 24, 2021