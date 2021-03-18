Sallata, Spiro "Pete", - 84, of Ventnor, passed away on Friday, March 12 surrounded by his loving family. Pete was born in Atlantic City to Theodore and Mary Sallata (née Kavaja) and raised on Texas Avenue. Upon graduation from Atlantic City High School in 1954, his lifelong passion for teaching and his exceptional athletic talent brought him to the University of Miami, where he walked-on to MLB hall-of-fame coach Jimmy Foxx's baseball team, and then continued to Rutgers University, where he earned his master's degree in education. After serving his country in the US Air Force Reserves, Pete taught physical education in the Atlantic City school system for 31 years. There he helped to inspire in his students not only a love of athletic exercise but also, and perhaps more importantly, a core set of values that would become central to the lives of so many shore families. Going out to dinner with Pete often involved—much to his delight—a former student tapping him on the shoulder to share their own personal story of how Pete's values helped shape the ways they have lived their lives and raised their own children. Pete's legacy as a beloved physical education teacher is, of course, only one vivid arc of the unique fingerprint he leaves imprinted on our shore community. His fifteen years as a lifeguard on ACBP were precious to him, as were the many friends he made while working with Ice Capades, the Miss America Pageant, and in the Entertainment Department of Harrah's Casino. But if you know anything about Pete, it is probably his love of hockey, a sport he first played in the early 1940s. He was immediately smitten and spent the remainder of his life making sure his friends at the shore could share his joy of the game. He proceeded to skate through high school, college, and, as a new teacher, driving to Bricktown two times per week to find elusive ice time. With his lifelong friends Don Pitale and Paul Maccagnano, he started the Shore Hockey School and the Shore Aces, and established Pete's Pro Shop—a small business that started in Ventnor before evolving into Pete's of Central Square, Linwood that sold skating equipment and sportswear. For more than 30 years, he taught our community's children how to play the game. With Paul, he created the O.M.H.L. (the "Old Men's Hockey League") to serve friends who were a little beyond their hard charging playing days, and he cherished playing with this crew. Even after Pete eventually hung up his skates at age 77, the league continued on and, when the Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies came to town, he was recruited to lead the off-ice officials for several years with his usual suspects. Pete lived a life of extraordinary values: family was everything to him, and even beyond his deep dedication to his own wife and children, he became the patriarch of the extended family with abiding affection from so many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear family friends. Survivors include Lorraine Finegan Sallata, his wife of 54 years and love of his life; beloved children Lauren & James, Suzanne, and Peter, and grandson, Jack; sister Pauline Sallata and his loving niece Christine Castellani (Michael); and nephew Steven Paparone. He is also survived by his adored in-laws: Barbara & Norman Wilson, Flos & Paul Auchter, Jane & Denny MacGrogan and Sonny Paparone; and by many loving nieces and nephews including: Susan Fiore, Thomas Fiore (Nikki), and Michael Fiore (Pam), Leslie Smith (Rob), Dennis MacGrogan, Megan Wilson, Caitlin Jenkins (Billy) and Jessica Wilson, Allie Federico (Kevin), Meredith Castellani, Michael Castellani Jr. (Kori). He is predeceased by his sister Mollie Paparone and his niece Christine Fiore. After a private viewing, a celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 21 at noon on the patio at the Linwood Country Club (all Covid protocols in effect). Let's celebrate him by sharing the countless great stories and memories he has gifted us, and by enjoying the warmth of the community he cherished. Memorials may be given to Help Hope Live in honor of his grand-nephew, Ernest N. Patti at HelpHopeLive.org/campaign/18135/
Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home Ventnor- Linwood, condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.