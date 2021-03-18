Menu
Spiro "Pete" Sallata
Atlantic City High School
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Ventnor City
7300 Ventnor Ave
Ventnor City, NJ
Sallata, Spiro "Pete", - 84, of Ventnor, passed away on Friday, March 12 surrounded by his loving family. Pete was born in Atlantic City to Theodore and Mary Sallata (née Kavaja) and raised on Texas Avenue. Upon graduation from Atlantic City High School in 1954, his lifelong passion for teaching and his exceptional athletic talent brought him to the University of Miami, where he walked-on to MLB hall-of-fame coach Jimmy Foxx's baseball team, and then continued to Rutgers University, where he earned his master's degree in education. After serving his country in the US Air Force Reserves, Pete taught physical education in the Atlantic City school system for 31 years. There he helped to inspire in his students not only a love of athletic exercise but also, and perhaps more importantly, a core set of values that would become central to the lives of so many shore families. Going out to dinner with Pete often involved—much to his delight—a former student tapping him on the shoulder to share their own personal story of how Pete's values helped shape the ways they have lived their lives and raised their own children. Pete's legacy as a beloved physical education teacher is, of course, only one vivid arc of the unique fingerprint he leaves imprinted on our shore community. His fifteen years as a lifeguard on ACBP were precious to him, as were the many friends he made while working with Ice Capades, the Miss America Pageant, and in the Entertainment Department of Harrah's Casino. But if you know anything about Pete, it is probably his love of hockey, a sport he first played in the early 1940s. He was immediately smitten and spent the remainder of his life making sure his friends at the shore could share his joy of the game. He proceeded to skate through high school, college, and, as a new teacher, driving to Bricktown two times per week to find elusive ice time. With his lifelong friends Don Pitale and Paul Maccagnano, he started the Shore Hockey School and the Shore Aces, and established Pete's Pro Shop—a small business that started in Ventnor before evolving into Pete's of Central Square, Linwood that sold skating equipment and sportswear. For more than 30 years, he taught our community's children how to play the game. With Paul, he created the O.M.H.L. (the "Old Men's Hockey League") to serve friends who were a little beyond their hard charging playing days, and he cherished playing with this crew. Even after Pete eventually hung up his skates at age 77, the league continued on and, when the Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies came to town, he was recruited to lead the off-ice officials for several years with his usual suspects. Pete lived a life of extraordinary values: family was everything to him, and even beyond his deep dedication to his own wife and children, he became the patriarch of the extended family with abiding affection from so many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear family friends. Survivors include Lorraine Finegan Sallata, his wife of 54 years and love of his life; beloved children Lauren & James, Suzanne, and Peter, and grandson, Jack; sister Pauline Sallata and his loving niece Christine Castellani (Michael); and nephew Steven Paparone. He is also survived by his adored in-laws: Barbara & Norman Wilson, Flos & Paul Auchter, Jane & Denny MacGrogan and Sonny Paparone; and by many loving nieces and nephews including: Susan Fiore, Thomas Fiore (Nikki), and Michael Fiore (Pam), Leslie Smith (Rob), Dennis MacGrogan, Megan Wilson, Caitlin Jenkins (Billy) and Jessica Wilson, Allie Federico (Kevin), Meredith Castellani, Michael Castellani Jr. (Kori). He is predeceased by his sister Mollie Paparone and his niece Christine Fiore. After a private viewing, a celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 21 at noon on the patio at the Linwood Country Club (all Covid protocols in effect). Let's celebrate him by sharing the countless great stories and memories he has gifted us, and by enjoying the warmth of the community he cherished. Memorials may be given to Help Hope Live in honor of his grand-nephew, Ernest N. Patti at HelpHopeLive.org/campaign/18135/ Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home Ventnor- Linwood, condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Mar
21
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Linwood Country Club
NJ
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Ventnor City
Hey Pete and family, you have my family and my deepest sympathies, coach Pete, Mac and Pitali were some of the greatest coaches I had playing the game for 40 yrs, but Pete was one of kind when Vinnie R and me went to play for Brick we were always the best skaters and Pete was the reason, the man always did it the right way with hockey and life with class, I´m sure I can speak for most of the kids he coached he never left our thoughts, he taught me a sport I enjoyed for 40+ years and for that I´m truly grateful, whole family awsome privlidge to know....
Jimmy Sykes jr
March 24, 2021
To Lorraine and Family, It has been an honor and pleasure to be a friend and brother of Pete for 73 years . He helped shape my life in so many ways. So many good times. He was always there for me and my family when we were in need. We were inseparable in hockey and in life. Our two families are one . Peter , Rest In Peace Decker
Don Pitale
March 23, 2021
Dear Lorraine and family .What a wonderful guy and what a wonderful life.I remember him as a fifteen year old hanging around our beach chairs concession on Florida Avenue where he also spend time at the life guard headquarter. The gang at the beach chairs cheered him on and gave him inspiration to past the lifeguard test at a very young age. We pray for him that he will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Our sincere sympathies. Adeo and Johanne Santori
Adeo Santori and family
March 22, 2021
We will always cherish and remember your love of family, friends and sports, especially ice hockey where you helped cultivate so many others´ passion for the sport. What an exciting era during the Boardwalk Bullies run, and ultimately capturing the Kelley Cup . Thanks for letting us be an important part of Atlantic City´s history and of course just a part of the legacy you have earned. RIP Pete, our sincerest condolences to Lorraine and family.
Mickey and Chris Gabriel
March 21, 2021
God Rest his Soul, Prayers for Family and Friends
Robert Loftus
March 20, 2021
To the Salata family my prayers and condolences
Marty Cortellessa
March 20, 2021
My condolences on your loss. Mr. Sallatta taught me everything I know about sports but most important that as a girl I could be as competitive as the boys. I will always think of him as a great guy. Bless you all.
Kim Higgins
March 20, 2021
Ann Marie Cerise and Kevin
March 20, 2021
Total Wine & More
March 19, 2021
Pete was always part of the Class of 54 Reunion Committee. We always had so many wonderful reunion memories. He will be missed by so many
Lynne Kupperman
March 19, 2021
Dear Lorraine & family, I´m so saddened to hear about Pete´s passing. I´ll never forget what a great gym teacher he was at Richmond Ave School when I was there over 50 years ago. In the decades following, whenever I would see him, he always made me smile. Sending sincere condolences and hugs.
Nina Soifer
March 18, 2021
Mr. Sallata was an amazing grandfather, father, husband, teacher, and loved by so many!!! He will be be missed but fond memories will definitely live on!!! Sending love and prayers to all of his family and friends!!! We will remember him with love and laughter!!!
Lisa Fineran, Chris Hornig, Christian and Josie
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear about my friend Pete. Met him playing in the omhl and we became friends. He was a wonderful man and he will be missed.
Jim fraser
March 18, 2021
Wonderful memories & `Life Lessons´ learned about fairness and sportsmanship came from the Man that made and gave Richmond Avenue school it´s character and level of caring! Mr. Salata had throughout the district especially in after school programs, taught young boys & girls to become ladies & gentleman; and to enjoy the true meaning of Sportsmanship, Competitiveness and even Physicality and the rewards these had to give, once learned! Dover Avenue salutes him and his entire family and thank his legacy for the wonderful gift of teaching young persons the life´s true FUNdamentals! Enjoying and Fulfilling it!
Lance Cantell of the brothers Cantell,
March 18, 2021
Mr Sallata was my Phys-Ed teacher at Brighton Ave school, a great man! He also graduated with my sister Diane at ACHS in 1954,
Art Sampson
March 18, 2021
Dear Lorraine, I was deeply saddened to learn of Pete´s passing. He was a great guy and as they say in Yiddish a real mensh. I remember our 5 summers on the beach at the Chelsea Ave tent. I hope your many wonderful memories of the life you had together for so many years will help ease your sorrow. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. Sincerely, Lee Rosky
Lee Rosky
March 18, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. I do hope that your happy memories will give you comfort especially during this very difficult time.
Elizabeth (Speliotes-Saridakis) Rufe
March 18, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. I will always remember that smile. He will be missed.
Anthony Giaccone
March 18, 2021
