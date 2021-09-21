Tasey, Stan, - 78, of Osprey Point, Ocean View, NJ passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia on February 23rd, 1943 to Stanley and Mary Tasey. He was the cherished husband of his wife Sandra (Leitz) Tasey. Stan grew up in Bucks County Pa. and graduated from Bensalem High School and furthered his education while attending Temple and Drexel Universities. After receiving his architectural license, he began a lifelong career working with people in designing their dream homes. Stan was an accomplished architect and left his footprints in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey with the hundreds of homes he designed for his clients. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Norman. He is survived by two brothers Edward and Frank Tasey and a sister Jeanette. Stan and Sandra felt so blessed by their 3 Cocker Spaniels (Maggie, Suka, and Roxie) who fulfilled and brought joy to their lives for over 40 years. Stan was an active individual who unselfishly lent his services to Osprey Point and numerous charitable organizations. He served in the United States Military as a National Guardsman for many years. Stan was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He loved Christmas and displaying his extensive collection of Dickins Dept. 56 collectibles for all to see. Stan also enjoyed spend time on the beach with close friends. He was an outgoing person who quickly made friends of all he met. He enjoyed his Friday nights at Osprey Point with friends at the gazebo. Sandra and Stan traveled extensively to all parts of the world during their marriage and loved spending their winters in Florida. He has left a hole in many people's lives and will be sorely missed and forever remembered. Stan is to be cremated by Radzieta Funeral Home. At the family's request services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date yet to be determined. Donations on behalf of Stan can be sent to Beacon Animal Shelter at 701 Butter RD., Ocean View NJ 08230.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 21, 2021.