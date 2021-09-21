Tasey, Stan, - 78, of Osprey Point, Ocean View, NJ passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia on February 23rd, 1943 to Stanley and Mary Tasey. He was the cherished husband of his wife Sandra (Leitz) Tasey. Stan grew up in Bucks County Pa. and graduated from Bensalem High School and furthered his education while attending Temple and Drexel Universities. After receiving his architectural license, he began a lifelong career working with people in designing their dream homes. Stan was an accomplished architect and left his footprints in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey with the hundreds of homes he designed for his clients. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Norman. He is survived by two brothers Edward and Frank Tasey and a sister Jeanette. Stan and Sandra felt so blessed by their 3 Cocker Spaniels (Maggie, Suka, and Roxie) who fulfilled and brought joy to their lives for over 40 years. Stan was an active individual who unselfishly lent his services to Osprey Point and numerous charitable organizations. He served in the United States Military as a National Guardsman for many years. Stan was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He loved Christmas and displaying his extensive collection of Dickins Dept. 56 collectibles for all to see. Stan also enjoyed spend time on the beach with close friends. He was an outgoing person who quickly made friends of all he met. He enjoyed his Friday nights at Osprey Point with friends at the gazebo. Sandra and Stan traveled extensively to all parts of the world during their marriage and loved spending their winters in Florida. He has left a hole in many people's lives and will be sorely missed and forever remembered. Stan is to be cremated by Radzieta Funeral Home. At the family's request services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date yet to be determined. Donations on behalf of Stan can be sent to Beacon Animal Shelter at 701 Butter RD., Ocean View NJ 08230.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 21, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Radzieta Funeral Home.
5 Entries
Jamie and Annette Bateman
September 23, 2021
Sandy, even though we only knew Stan a brief time, we knew that he was a special person. We will miss getting to know him more. We are greatly saddened by his passing. We are keeping you in our prayers.
Toni and John
Friend
September 23, 2021
Sandy, there are no words to properly convey our sadness and condolences to you. We, as were so many, blessed to know Stan. He was such a wonderful, charismatic and genuine person who could easily make you laugh...one of the 'good guys', and such a good friend to all. I am grateful we got to see you and Stan only a couple of months ago. May his soul rest in eternal peace. In sympathy, Maureen and Hugh
Maureen and Hugh Pody
September 23, 2021
Sandra, We will miss Stan. Although we did know him long, he made you feel special. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and the family.
Ed & Wendy Zaloga
September 21, 2021
There is definately a hole in the world without Stan. He was a wonderful husband and friend and was always smiling and enjoying life. He and Sandy introduced us to each other and we have been forever grateful and have enjoyed all the years of celebrating and partying with them. So many cherished memories....Rest in Peace dear Stan.