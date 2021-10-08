Cahill, Stanley, - 73, of Salem, MA, son of the late Stanley and Virginia (Rankin) Cahill of Mays Landing, died at his residence in Salem, MA on October 16, 2020, after a 13 month journey with Glioblastoma brain cancer. Stan was a proud 1965 graduate of Oakcrest High School and loved his fellow graduates, especially Ed Kisby, Walt Gordon, Clint Gaskill, Isaac Erhlich, and Don Angeli. He received degrees from Kent State University where he was a varsity soccer player and Michigan State University where he completed his PhD in Higher Education. He leaves behind his wife, Gayle A Sullivan; his children: Meagan E. Cahill (Jesse Frantz); Kirsten L. Kneipp (Russell); Michael Cahill (Katherine); Ryan Cahill (Samantha); six grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law: Brian and Kathy Cahill; and two brothers-in-law and their wives: Barry and Roseann Sullivan and Edward and Caron Sullivan. He is also survived by his former wife, Lynda A. Conover and her husband, Charles Harrison. His ashes were buried in Union Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ, and he is greatly missed.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2021.