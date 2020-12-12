MCKINNEY, STANLEY LEOPOLD, - 92, In the early morning hours of December 8th, 2020, God lovingly dispatched his best and most perfect angels to peacefully escort Stanley Leopold McKinney from his previous, earthly home of Atlantic City, New Jersey to his new, divine home to reside eternally with the Lord. Stanley, also lovingly known as "Uncle Stanley", was born on July 24th, 1928 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Andrew J. and Selena B. McKinney. He was born with sand between his toes, was raised in a Christian home while being baptized at an early age, and grew up to be a fine young man with big dreams and an impressive work ethic to match. After his education as a youth, Stanley grew up to become a man. During the Korean Conflict, Stanley proudly served in the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge for his brave and steadfast service to our country. He later worked in several Hospitality and Security department positions throughout the Atlantic City Hotel and Casino industry, from which he retired after 25 years of memories, adventures, and outstanding employment. Stanley loved to entertain, was the perfect gentleman, and was the historian of the McKinney family. He was an avid music lover and especially enjoyed the music and movies of Lena Horne and Billy Holiday. Stanley was predeceased in death by: his Parents, Andrew J. and Selena B. McKinney, his seven Brothers, and his one Sister. He leaves to cherish his unforgettable memory: his beloved Brother, Charles D. McKinney of Ayer, MA; his two favorite Nephews, Charles D. McKinney Jr. (Hasan) of Philadelphia, PA and Brian McKinney of Austin, TX, his beloved Niece and Caretaker, Pamela Palmer of Atlantic City, NJ; his favorite GrandNiece, Suad McKinney of Atlanta, GA; as well as a host of Cousins, other loving Family and Friends. Mr. Stanley Leopold McKinney, was a remarkable person and will be truly and deeply missed by all who knew him. Stanley's family would like to thank the entire staff at Meadowview Nursing Home for their care. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the family has decided that the services will be Private, in a loving effort to consider the safety concerns of all those who loved Uncle Stanley. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 12, 2020.