Jacobs-Williams, Starr, - 17, of Fairburn, GA and formerly of Atlantic City, departed this life suddenly on Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Douglasville, GA. He was born in Galloway and had lived in Georgia for the past 5 years. He was attending East Coweta High School, where he excelled in the athletic program, mainly track and field, and football. Starr is survived by his mother, Robin Williams-Echevarria; his father, Steven Jacobs; his stepfather, Gabriel Echevarria; stepbrother, Alex Echevarria; stepsister, Narissa Echevarria; maternal grandparents, Robin and John Williams; aunt, Stacey Williams; uncle, Quinton (Tyshia) Williams: nephew, Quinton T. Williams; maternal great grandmother, Ruby Cheeks; maternal great grandfather, Carlton (Patricia) Jackson; maternal great grandmother; Patsy McNair; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends, including Pastor and Mrs. Collins A. Days, Sr. Services will be held 11AM Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco. Masks and social distancing are required to attend any services.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 22, 2021.