Cox, Stephanie Louise, - 40, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born on August 29, 1980, in Somers Point and raised in EHT. Stephanie is survived by her father, James A. Cox and, his wife, Alyssa; her grandmother, Ann Marshio; her sister, Shannon Pezzetta; and leaves behind her two children, Makenzie O'Neill and Thomas O'Neill III. She is also survived by Thomas O'Neill II, Chris Carfagno, and O'Neill family and Laverne and Charlie Mann and her beloved, Simba. Gathering will be held on Tuesday, October 13th from 6:00 to 7:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Stephanie's name to Gilda's Club or Ocean City Humane City.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 8, 2020.