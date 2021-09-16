Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen Bakanauskas
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Bakanauskas, Stephen, - of Galloway, passed away on September 13, 2021 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Pomona, NJ. Stephen was born on September 17, 1952 in Paterson, NJ to Joseph and Wanda (Haruyluke) Bakanauskas. His survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Annie (Reap) Bakanauskas. Stephen was a dedicated firefighter with the Ventnor City Fire Department, retiring after 25 years of service. For full obituary and funeral arrangements, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Annie I am so sorry for your loss. RIP Steve. God Bless to you and your family.
Michele storr
September 17, 2021
Annie I´m sorry for your loss we lost a good man here, may he continue to always be with you during the trying times and the good ones also
Jim freund
Friend
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results