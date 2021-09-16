Bakanauskas, Stephen, - of Galloway, passed away on September 13, 2021 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Pomona, NJ. Stephen was born on September 17, 1952 in Paterson, NJ to Joseph and Wanda (Haruyluke) Bakanauskas. His survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Annie (Reap) Bakanauskas. Stephen was a dedicated firefighter with the Ventnor City Fire Department, retiring after 25 years of service. For full obituary and funeral arrangements, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2021.