Branch, Stephen B., - of Margate, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 18th. Steve leaves an amazing legacy through all the lives he has touched, but his greatest pride was his family. He is survived by his sons, Michael (Brooke) Branch and Marc Branch. He also leaves behind his twin grandsons, Jagger and Quinn, the light of his life. He is mourned by his sister-in-law, Ellen Bodner, brother-in-law, Jeff Millstein, as well as his niece and nephews and their children. Steve taught Math and Computers in Cherry Hill, NJ for nearly 30 years. One of his greatest joys was teaching. He enjoyed every day spent helping his students. Steve was an active and dedicated member of the Margate Democratic Club. He loved helping his grandsons with math and spending quality time talking with them. Steve was born in 1941 to Irving and Rose Branch. He had a Bachelor of Arts and Master's Degree in Education. In 1966, he married Carole Levy, his childhood love and perfect match. They were blessed to have enjoyed nearly 53 years together before her passing in April 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 22nd at 11 am at J.S. GOLDSTEIN FUNERAL HOME & MONUMENTS, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing. The family will be receiving friends and family from 10:30 am until services. For those unable to attend, a live stream will be available at www.jsgfunerals.com
. Interment to follow at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Steve's memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 21, 2021.