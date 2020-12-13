Hidock, Stephen A., - 69, of Egg Harbor Twp. , went home to be with the Lord on December 9, 2020, from CLL at Shore Memorial Hospital. Many thanks and love to all the nurses and doctors for their care and support and to Dr. Nazha and his employees for their love and care during this time. Steve was born on August 17, 1951, in Uniontown, PA He is survived by his loving wife, Terri, for 42 years and married in Butler, PA in 1978 where they met. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steve worked in retailing for 39+ years until he had to retire due to illness. Steve was graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Business and he also was the P.S.U.F.C. State Intramural Basketball Champion 1970-71. He also received many awards and trophies when working in retailing at Robert Hall, then to Charming Shoppes which he received 4 trophies for outstanding work and management, and then worked for Spencer Gifts and received Award Certifications for 5+ years of Recognition. Steve enjoyed golfing with his best friend, Bob LaRocca, who meant so much to him and he enjoyed all the friends at the Atlantic Life Center where they all worked out. He also loved all his neighbors where he and his wife currently live and they were all like family and mean so much to him and his wife. He loved his catholic faith and he and his wife are members of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. Steve is also survived by his loving sisters, Mary Ann (Chuck) and Donna, and brother Tom (Peggy), and all his wonderful nieces and nephew who he loved so much. He was predeceased by his parents, Steve & Mary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held January 8th, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 6075 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Twp. For condolences to the family please visit godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 13, 2020.