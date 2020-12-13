Terri and Family, Please accept our sincerest sympathy and condolences. Steve was a wonderful man , great cousin and will be terribly missed. We had a lot of great times growing up together and I will cherish those memories forever. We can all take solace in the fact that Steve is no longer in pain and suffering. Please let us know if there is anything you need or we can do

