Stephen A. Hidock
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Hidock, Stephen A., - 69, of Egg Harbor Twp. , went home to be with the Lord on December 9, 2020, from CLL at Shore Memorial Hospital. Many thanks and love to all the nurses and doctors for their care and support and to Dr. Nazha and his employees for their love and care during this time. Steve was born on August 17, 1951, in Uniontown, PA He is survived by his loving wife, Terri, for 42 years and married in Butler, PA in 1978 where they met. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steve worked in retailing for 39+ years until he had to retire due to illness. Steve was graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Business and he also was the P.S.U.F.C. State Intramural Basketball Champion 1970-71. He also received many awards and trophies when working in retailing at Robert Hall, then to Charming Shoppes which he received 4 trophies for outstanding work and management, and then worked for Spencer Gifts and received Award Certifications for 5+ years of Recognition. Steve enjoyed golfing with his best friend, Bob LaRocca, who meant so much to him and he enjoyed all the friends at the Atlantic Life Center where they all worked out. He also loved all his neighbors where he and his wife currently live and they were all like family and mean so much to him and his wife. He loved his catholic faith and he and his wife are members of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. Steve is also survived by his loving sisters, Mary Ann (Chuck) and Donna, and brother Tom (Peggy), and all his wonderful nieces and nephew who he loved so much. He was predeceased by his parents, Steve & Mary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held January 8th, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 6075 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Twp. For condolences to the family please visit godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church
6075 West Jersey Ave, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss, may god comfort all of you now and always, Love your cousins, Mark, Linda and Laura
laura bauer(sedlock) and family
December 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about Stephen´s passing. Sending prayers your way. May Stephen´s soul and all the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God, Rest In Peace. Amen.
Art Roesch
December 17, 2020
Terri, so sorry to hear about Steve. We were childhood neighbors and every time I think of Steve I have to smile. He will be missed by many.
Judy Angeline
December 15, 2020
Terri Sorry to hear of your husband's passing. May God grant you & your family the peace & comfort that only He can during this time.
Marie Nicholes
December 13, 2020
Terri and Family, Please accept our sincerest sympathy and condolences. Steve was a wonderful man , great cousin and will be terribly missed. We had a lot of great times growing up together and I will cherish those memories forever. We can all take solace in the fact that Steve is no longer in pain and suffering. Please let us know if there is anything you need or we can do
Mike and Jane Hidock and Family
December 13, 2020
