Andrews, Stephen Joseph "Joe", - 57, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on November 8th. Joe was born in Ocean City, NJ on 9/21/63 to parents Jack and Sue Andrews. Joe went through school in Ocean City till he left high school. He spent the next years traveling around and working at different locations, including San Diego, Las Vegas, and Florida where he gained a reputation as being a hard, responsible worker. Joe was always a larger than life character with a big heart, ready to help in any way he could. Around 17 years ago, he came back to his childhood home in Ocean City working different jobs in construction and finally at the Ocean City Aquatic Center where he worked as a custodian. Joe was also known as a "pro scrapper of precious metals". Everyone knew Joe. Unfortunately, Joe, as some of us do, had demons that he just couldn't shake. As lighthearted as he was, those who knew him were troubled by his struggles until they finally took him from us. We don't like to lose our loved ones, but we can rest in that our dear brother and friend is finally at peace. Joe is survived by his brothers, J. David Andrews, former spouse Beth (Ripa) Andrews and John W. Andrews, wife Nancy (Guernaccini) Andrews. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Allison and Kyle Andrews, Sarah (Murat) Jenidi, and John Patrick (Luanne) Andrews. Services were held privately. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 12, 2020.