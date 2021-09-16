Menu
Stephen Edward Murphy Sr.
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Murphy, Sr., Stephen Edward, - 49, of Egg Harbor City, "Murph" … A son, a brother, a nephew, an uncle, a cousin and friend, but his top priority was being a devoted husband and father. Murph, age 49, of Egg Harbor City, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 13, 2021. Murph was born on July 30, 1972 in Somers Point, NJ. He was the proud owner of Murph's Munitions. In addition, he loved his job at the FAA, William J. Hughes Technical Center in Pomona, NJ as a Facility Security Specialist. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, driving his "dream" car, the Challenger Hellcat, and shooting at the range. But his passion was spending time with his family and friends. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents Everett and Margaret Norcross and his paternal grandparents Charles and Marian Murphy. He is survived by his wife, "woman", Dawn (Foster) and their two amazing sons, Stephen Edward, Jr. and Justin Everett, and his fur babies Fiona and Ruger. He is also survived by his mother Janice (Norcross), his aunts and uncles, and an army of siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. Murph was your "go to" guy for just about any situation, especially computers, remote starts, car stereos and guns. Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ. Services will begin at 12:00pm followed by a private family gathering. Casual attire is requested (wear your Murph's Munitions shirt or the color green). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stephen, Jr. and Justin for their college fund. Arrangements by and condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Boakes Funeral Home
6050 Main Street, Landing, NJ
Sep
18
Service
12:00p.m.
Boakes Funeral Home
6050 Main Street, Landing, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
I will miss seeing his face at the Technical Center. He was always smiling and had something funny to say. God bless.
Work Friend
Work
September 17, 2021
Heartfelt Sympathy to the Murphy Family. Murph was a great man who will be missed.
William Borisch
Other
September 17, 2021
