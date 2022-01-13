Steve was truly a great friend back in the 1950's in the old Inlet. I missed him when he moved to Margate but we never lost touch. He was a real character in grade school; always funny, smart and a real sport. We spoke at Anges' wake. He never changed. He was always a fine person. We lost a great mat this year. Rest in peace, Steve. His family should know what a great kid he was back in the 50's/60's

Steve Dunn Friend January 18, 2022