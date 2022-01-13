Menu
Stephen Schwartz
Schwartz, Stephen, - 75, of Margate, joined his wife in heaven on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Born in Atlantic City to Rube and Irene (Davis) Schwartz, Steve was a lifelong area resident. He served honorably in the NJ Air National Guard "177th Tactical Fighting Group" and the United States Air Force during the Viet Nam Era. He joined the Margate City Police Department in 1969 and became the city's first officer to earn a bachelor's degree, graduating from the Richard Stockton State College of NJ in 1974. Serving the city's residents for over 27 years, he rose to the rank of Captain, earning numerous certificates and commendations throughout his law enforcement career. Restless in retirement, he then returned to serve the City of Margate as Code Enforcement Officer for 18 years. Steve was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, Council #7316 and a member of Margate-Longport PBA Local #65. With a new perspective on life, he said goodbye to the workforce and took another shot at retirement. Steve considered himself lucky to have spent his entire life by the seashore. He enjoyed taking the boat out and fishing in the back bay. He was a certified SCUBA diver and loved taking vacations in Cancun, Grand Cayman, Hawaii, and most of all, the Florida Keys. Predeceased by his wife Agnes, daughter Tracey and siblings Robert and Shirley, Steve leaves to cherish his memory son, Steve and his wife Christina of Readington, daughter Cynthia Cialini and her husband Michael of Egg Harbor Township and sister, Dorris Alexander of Sunny Isles, FL. He was blessed with six grandchildren: Daisy, Joseph, Nicholas, Lily, Henry and Declan as well as one great-granddaughter, Francesca. He also was expecting a second great-granddaughter in the Spring. A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 15th, from 10-11am at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, Margate, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) or Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS). Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church
Margate, NJ
Jan
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church
Margate, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steve was truly a great friend back in the 1950's in the old Inlet. I missed him when he moved to Margate but we never lost touch. He was a real character in grade school; always funny, smart and a real sport. We spoke at Anges' wake. He never changed. He was always a fine person. We lost a great mat this year. Rest in peace, Steve. His family should know what a great kid he was back in the 50's/60's
Steve Dunn
Friend
January 18, 2022
May his memory be a blessing.
Dorris Alexander
Family
January 14, 2022
I offer my deepest sympathy in your loss I remember when uncle Steve gave me a pba card in the caseco got pulled over and a month after he gave it to me I was driving to NJ and got stopped and when the officer came to my window I showed the card to him and he said have a good trip and let me go
Alan
Family
January 14, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. G-d Bless Love, Brian
Brian Lieberman
Family
January 14, 2022
I was so sorry to hear of Steve's passing, we have been friends for a few years, I will miss him. RIP
Dorothy Bartley
January 14, 2022
