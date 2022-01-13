Schwartz, Stephen, - 75, of Margate, joined his wife in heaven on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Born in Atlantic City to Rube and Irene (Davis) Schwartz, Steve was a lifelong area resident. He served honorably in the NJ Air National Guard "177th Tactical Fighting Group" and the United States Air Force during the Viet Nam Era. He joined the Margate City Police Department in 1969 and became the city's first officer to earn a bachelor's degree, graduating from the Richard Stockton State College of NJ in 1974. Serving the city's residents for over 27 years, he rose to the rank of Captain, earning numerous certificates and commendations throughout his law enforcement career. Restless in retirement, he then returned to serve the City of Margate as Code Enforcement Officer for 18 years. Steve was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, Council #7316 and a member of Margate-Longport PBA Local #65. With a new perspective on life, he said goodbye to the workforce and took another shot at retirement. Steve considered himself lucky to have spent his entire life by the seashore. He enjoyed taking the boat out and fishing in the back bay. He was a certified SCUBA diver and loved taking vacations in Cancun, Grand Cayman, Hawaii, and most of all, the Florida Keys. Predeceased by his wife Agnes, daughter Tracey and siblings Robert and Shirley, Steve leaves to cherish his memory son, Steve and his wife Christina of Readington, daughter Cynthia Cialini and her husband Michael of Egg Harbor Township and sister, Dorris Alexander of Sunny Isles, FL. He was blessed with six grandchildren: Daisy, Joseph, Nicholas, Lily, Henry and Declan as well as one great-granddaughter, Francesca. He also was expecting a second great-granddaughter in the Spring. A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 15th, from 10-11am at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, Margate, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) or Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS). Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.