Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stephen Waniak
DIED
October 20, 2020
Waniak, Stephen, - 63, of Absecon, NJ passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2020. Steve grew up in Absecon, New Jersey, and he graduated from Holy Spirit High School before attending Rutgers University. He spent much of his career helping families find their dream homes and teaching others how to do the same. He was a storyteller, an adventurer, a coach, a reader, a sports fan, and he was never, ever boring to be around. He is survived by a family who loved him, the countless friends he made wherever he went, and all the fish that got away. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Rest In Peace Steve.
Tau Kappa Phi

John S. Pokalsky
October 24, 2020
I knew Steve for over 30 years, as we both were in the real estate industry since the boom-then-bust of the late 1980s. We fought the good battle through everything that the marketplace could throw at us for all of those years - first at the same company, then going off to manage teams of agents in different brokerages, and then back together at Keller Williams for the past 17 years. Co-workers, competitors, football fans, drinking buddies, comisserators, relationship advisors, but first and most of all friends for so many years. Farewell, Steve - you certainly will be missed.
Pete LaBriola
Friend
October 24, 2020
Rutgers Fraternity Brother & Great Friend for 45 Years including being His roommate in our unforgettable summer of 1979 in Wildwood Crest. I am incredibly saddened but the memories also bring smiles & laughter. You will be missed forever Buddy & there never was a Boring moment. Rest Peacefully & Play a lot of golf with Dad.
Bill Burke
Bill Burke
October 20, 2020
I loved Steve. Great great friend over 40 years. I am so sad me and my wife Kelly lost a man that brought color to a black and black world we love you Steve for your wonderful spirit and humour,kindness, compassion. One of a kind Mike and Kelly Petrone
Michael Petrone
Friend
October 20, 2020