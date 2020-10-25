Waniak, Stephen, - 63, of Absecon, NJ passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2020. Steve grew up in Absecon, New Jersey, and he graduated from Holy Spirit High School before attending Rutgers University. He spent much of his career helping families find their dream homes and teaching others how to do the same. He was a storyteller, an adventurer, a coach, a reader, a sports fan, and he was never, ever boring to be around. He is survived by a family who loved him, the countless friends he made wherever he went, and all the fish that got away. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 25, 2020.