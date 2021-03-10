Menu
Stephen Joseph Wolicki
Ocean City High School
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
644 South Shore Road
Palermo, NJ
Wolicki, Stephen Joseph, - of Absecon, NJ passed away peacefully on March 4, 2021, at home with his wife by his side. Born in Vineland, NJ, on February 9, 1954 he is predeceased by his father Joseph Wolicki, mother Dorothy V. Mercer (nee Johnson), and step-father Byron T. Mercer. Steve was a graduate of the Upper Township School District and a 1972 graduate of Ocean City High School where he was a member of the golf and basketball teams. He, along with his twin brother Mike was Co-captain of the 1972 state championship team. Steve proudly served and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. After his discharge he moved to Boca Raton, FL and started a career in the United States Postal Service. Steve began his career as a mail carrier in 1979 and retired as Post Master of the Marmora, NJ Post Office in 2012. After retiring from the Post Office, Steve worked as a Veteran Services Officer for Atlantic County where he enjoyed helping veterans complete claims and file for benefits. Steve was known for his kindness and helpful nature. Steve enjoyed riding his Harley and was a charter member of the American Legion Riders Post 352 where he served in several positions on the Executive Board over the years, most recently as the Chairman of the Scholarship Committee. He enjoyed many rides and road trips with his wife Lisa, his brother Mike and his Legion "brothers". He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed his weekly golf outings with Mike, Timmy, and Dennis. Steve is survived by his loving wife Lisa (nee Carlsen), twin brother Michael C. Wolicki (JoAnn), sister Kathleen I. Davis (Scott), sons Anthony and Erron, granddaughters Kaelyn and Gionna and his grandson Erron II. Also surviving are his nieces Michelle C. Mangam (Drew) and Amanda L. Constantino, great-nieces Julie and Sammi, great-nephews Michael and Andrew, and his mother and father in-law Kathie and Warren Carlsen. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory his many cousins, friends and brothers of the American Legion Riders. A walk through visitation with the family will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 9 until 11 o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ followed by a graveside service at 12 o'clock noon in the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery located in Estell Manor. The graveside service will be live streamed on Stephen's page on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, friends are requested to make donations in Stephen's name to the American Legion Riders Post 352 Scholarship Fund. Donations can be sent to: Legion Riders Post 352, PO Box 199, Northfield, NJ 08225-0199 . Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Service
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
The Godfrey Funeral Home Of Palermo
644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ
Mar
13
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery
109 Route 50, Estell Manor, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the Wolicki-Mercer family. Sorry for your loss.
Jim Ludgate
March 13, 2021
Thinking of you and all of your loved ones. He was a great guy.
Cara Staley
March 13, 2021
Steve helped me with the veterans. Honor to have known him.
Frank bracey
March 13, 2021
Lisa : I´m so sorry to hear this. I was thinking about him yesterday when I visited another client close to your house.. he was a very nice guy , fought so hard in his recovery each time. He was a fighter! RIP Steve...
Hui Wong
March 11, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. Steve was a good boss and a truly great person to talk to. He will be missed.
Barbara Ranieri
March 11, 2021
Our hearts are with you during this time and we will continue to keep all in our prayers. May God bless all at this difficult time.
Vic and Mary Dastick
March 11, 2021
All my love and prayers, thinking of you at this time of loss. Laura DiPietro
laura dipietro
March 11, 2021
Mike My condolences to you and your faimily So sorry for your loss I remember how close you said you and your brother were May he Rest in peace Ken
Kenneth S Schock
March 11, 2021
Steve was always a pleasant person and I have fantastic memories of time knew him. He help was also a positive influence in my son's live. I was glad to have been a friend and will sorely miss him. Blessings and prayers to all of his family and friends.
Martha Craner
March 10, 2021
On behalf of all members of Cape Atlantic Branch 903 Letter Carriers Union we send our condolences to his friends and family. Stephen was one of the best Postmaster´s we ever dealt with, his concerns for his employees were his top priority.
Nelson Gaskill
March 10, 2021
Hi Lisa and family, Please allow me to extend our deepest sympathy from the Wilmer-Sanders family to yours.  Steve and I served as Postmasters and Executive Board members of NJ NAPUS for many years.  As an African American female, I encourage all to have at least one friend of a different race and ethnicity.  Steve and I embraced Diversity and Inclusiveness in effort to make the US Postal Service better than the way we found it.  Rest in power my friend!  May Honorable Stephen Wolicki's memory forever live in the hearts of all!!! Yours in solidarity, Pam
Pamela Wilmer-Sanders
March 10, 2021
Ellen and I offer our condolences. You are in our prayers. 55 years ago in 7th grade, my first day. You, mike and the profit twins got me to line up in the wrong class line after recess. I almost went back to the wrong classroom! Funny now. Gonna miss you! R.I.P. mark&ellen.
Mark schuler
March 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss worked with Steve when he was post master at Ventnor post office very good boss prays for you and your family Lisa RIP Steve
William Cook
March 10, 2021
so sorry for your are thoughts and prayers are with you and your family stephen was one of the good guys
pete derieux
March 10, 2021
I'll miss Steve, so glad we were abled to reconnect after 40 years Alot of great times in the Air Force He had a kind and giving heart. Always enjoyed his company. Prayers from Louisiana. So sorry for your loss Lisa.
David and Terri Rose
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results