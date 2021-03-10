Hi Lisa and family, Please allow me to extend our deepest sympathy from the Wilmer-Sanders family to yours. Steve and I served as Postmasters and Executive Board members of NJ NAPUS for many years. As an African American female, I encourage all to have at least one friend of a different race and ethnicity. Steve and I embraced Diversity and Inclusiveness in effort to make the US Postal Service better than the way we found it. Rest in power my friend! May Honorable Stephen Wolicki's memory forever live in the hearts of all!!! Yours in solidarity, Pam

Pamela Wilmer-Sanders March 10, 2021