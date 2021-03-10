Wolicki, Stephen Joseph, - of Absecon, NJ passed away peacefully on March 4, 2021, at home with his wife by his side. Born in Vineland, NJ, on February 9, 1954 he is predeceased by his father Joseph Wolicki, mother Dorothy V. Mercer (nee Johnson), and step-father Byron T. Mercer. Steve was a graduate of the Upper Township School District and a 1972 graduate of Ocean City High School where he was a member of the golf and basketball teams. He, along with his twin brother Mike was Co-captain of the 1972 state championship team. Steve proudly served and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. After his discharge he moved to Boca Raton, FL and started a career in the United States Postal Service. Steve began his career as a mail carrier in 1979 and retired as Post Master of the Marmora, NJ Post Office in 2012. After retiring from the Post Office, Steve worked as a Veteran Services Officer for Atlantic County where he enjoyed helping veterans complete claims and file for benefits. Steve was known for his kindness and helpful nature. Steve enjoyed riding his Harley and was a charter member of the American Legion Riders Post 352 where he served in several positions on the Executive Board over the years, most recently as the Chairman of the Scholarship Committee. He enjoyed many rides and road trips with his wife Lisa, his brother Mike and his Legion "brothers". He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed his weekly golf outings with Mike, Timmy, and Dennis. Steve is survived by his loving wife Lisa (nee Carlsen), twin brother Michael C. Wolicki (JoAnn), sister Kathleen I. Davis (Scott), sons Anthony and Erron, granddaughters Kaelyn and Gionna and his grandson Erron II. Also surviving are his nieces Michelle C. Mangam (Drew) and Amanda L. Constantino, great-nieces Julie and Sammi, great-nephews Michael and Andrew, and his mother and father in-law Kathie and Warren Carlsen. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory his many cousins, friends and brothers of the American Legion Riders. A walk through visitation with the family will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 9 until 11 o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ followed by a graveside service at 12 o'clock noon in the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery located in Estell Manor. The graveside service will be live streamed on Stephen's page on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, friends are requested to make donations in Stephen's name to the American Legion Riders Post 352 Scholarship Fund. Donations can be sent to: Legion Riders Post 352, PO Box 199, Northfield, NJ 08225-0199 . Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 10, 2021.