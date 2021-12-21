Hicks, Steve, - 41, of Pleasantville, passed away suddenly on December 14, 2021. Steven was born in Atlantic City, NJ to Lorraine (Blackwell) Hicks and the late Steven M. Hicks. Steven graduated from ACHS c/o '98 and was a proud Viking. He then attended the Art Institute of Philadelphia PA to pursue his love and passion for Art. His artwork and master pieces were displayed throughout Atlantic County. He is predeceased by his father Steven Martin Hicks and survived by his mother, sisters Lauren Hicks (Nino Sr.) and Rachel Hicks(Mike), Nephews (Malik, Nino Jr. and Noah), Nieces (Masyn-Rae, Naia and Micaia), one aunt (Maria Taleb) and a great aunt (Ruth Henderson) a host of uncles, cousins and good friends. Steven was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. The viewing will be held December 23, 2021, from 10am -11am and his celebration of life is immediately after at Beacon Hall 243 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City NJ 08215. For online condolences, please visit www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 21, 2021.