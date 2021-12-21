My Condolences To The Hick Family.I´m Gonna Miss You Like Crazy Bro I Never Thought I´d Be Written R.I.P By Ya Name.. It´s Crazy I Was Just Talking About That Day At Work When We Did That Pull Up On Him I´m Gonna Miss U You Always Made My Day Everytime I Came To Work & U Be Behind Me Dancing & Laughing Popping Trash On My Walkie And Nobody Would Say Nothing On The Mic They Always Thought It Was Me I Love U Big Bra To The Moon & Back My Heart Is So Heavy Right Now. I´m Praying That Lauren, Jaime And Mom Dukes Get Threw This Because You Were The Light At The End Of Every Tunnel #LongLiveStevieSteve

DINAE A HARRIS Friend December 21, 2021