Steve Hicks
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Hicks, Steve, - 41, of Pleasantville, passed away suddenly on December 14, 2021. Steven was born in Atlantic City, NJ to Lorraine (Blackwell) Hicks and the late Steven M. Hicks. Steven graduated from ACHS c/o '98 and was a proud Viking. He then attended the Art Institute of Philadelphia PA to pursue his love and passion for Art. His artwork and master pieces were displayed throughout Atlantic County. He is predeceased by his father Steven Martin Hicks and survived by his mother, sisters Lauren Hicks (Nino Sr.) and Rachel Hicks(Mike), Nephews (Malik, Nino Jr. and Noah), Nieces (Masyn-Rae, Naia and Micaia), one aunt (Maria Taleb) and a great aunt (Ruth Henderson) a host of uncles, cousins and good friends. Steven was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. The viewing will be held December 23, 2021, from 10am -11am and his celebration of life is immediately after at Beacon Hall 243 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City NJ 08215. For online condolences, please visit www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Beacon Hall
243 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ
Dec
23
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Beacon Hall
243 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
21 Entries
So sorry for your loss
Irene ryan
December 23, 2021
You were loved by so many. Surely going to miss you cuz. I will cherish every moment we shared. Sending love and strength to cousin Lorraine, Lauren, and Rachel. May God provide you protection through these tough times. I love you cousins. Rest easy Stevie Steve.
Mike Gibson
Family
December 23, 2021
Prays to Steven´s Family.. OMG!! Steve´s!! Dad took this pic for us.. RIP Mr. Hicks.. I come to his house and Steve had on yellow to lol!! I was pissed but Y'all know Steve, he was loving it, as you can see in the pic below he made jokes about it all day, it was a lot of fun like always!! Love You Steven!! You will be forever in my heart.. RIP
Brandie Derry
Friend
December 23, 2021
Karen and Bonnie Family
December 22, 2021
Sending love to the family and my sincerest condolences. Steve was amazing and so is everyone else in the family that I know. He will be remembered fondly and I´ll be praying for you all.
Melanie Williams
Friend
December 22, 2021
Steve u will be missed. Thank u for always keeping me laughing. Fly high
April Nixon
December 22, 2021
In loving memory of Steven Hicks. A friend,brother,protecter and a loyal genuine person. I wanna give my deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Julius Hall
Friend
December 22, 2021
Your friend Julius Hall
December 22, 2021
WHAT A FUNNY GUY, PVILLE HIGH MEMORIES.. MAY HE REST IN PEACE..PRAYERS TO ALL HIS FAMILY & FRIENDS
KAVONNA
Friend
December 22, 2021
To my family my prayers. Stevie will be missed truly he was our cpusi. And we all had a special bond with him. Words could never do him justice for he was extrraordinary. To my mom(Vicky) that was her nephew who always found his way to her house whenever needed. When unvle stevie past we said things would be ok cause we had you. Now ee dont. Rest in paradise
Monique Bronson
Family
December 22, 2021
Every memory I will ever have of you (Stevie) is joyous and filled with laughter and love. I´m sending my prayers and love to you Aunt Lorraine, Lauren, Rachel and the family on your loss of your beautiful Steve Hicks
Chantay Davenport
Friend
December 21, 2021
To our families your have our deepest condolences! Stevie was a gentle giant & he´ll be missed dearly ! We love your & God bless you all
Diane Perez Williams
Family
December 21, 2021
My prayers are with the family. Love always His couain Monique and his Aunt Vicky who house he always found whe he just need a place to crash!! We will always keep your memories alive.
Monique Bronson
December 21, 2021
My Condolences To The Hick Family.I´m Gonna Miss You Like Crazy Bro I Never Thought I´d Be Written R.I.P By Ya Name.. It´s Crazy I Was Just Talking About That Day At Work When We Did That Pull Up On Him I´m Gonna Miss U You Always Made My Day Everytime I Came To Work & U Be Behind Me Dancing & Laughing Popping Trash On My Walkie And Nobody Would Say Nothing On The Mic They Always Thought It Was Me I Love U Big Bra To The Moon & Back My Heart Is So Heavy Right Now. I´m Praying That Lauren, Jaime And Mom Dukes Get Threw This Because You Were The Light At The End Of Every Tunnel #LongLiveStevieSteve
DINAE A HARRIS
Friend
December 21, 2021
My condolences to you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Alishaun Bawn
December 21, 2021
Our hearts are broken on the passing of Stevie. We are here for you Lorraine continue to be strong
Joann Gray & Family
Friend
December 21, 2021
I'm so sorry. He was a light in the darkness. He knew how to capture a room and make everyone laugh and feel welcome. Stevie was someone that could make you feel accepted and loved with a few words and his famous smile. His beautiful soul will be deeply missed. I also can't forget to mention the amazingly beautiful art he brought to this world. He was a talent in many ways.
Brenda Fitzwater
Family
December 21, 2021
For the little time we did chill together I had a wonderful time with you the laughs the talks and me trying that Tito´s lol you was a wonderful friend to my sister watch over her I love you bro #longlivesteve
Shelly
Friend
December 21, 2021
I send my deepest condolences to Lauren, Rachel and Mrs. Lorraine during this very difficult time. Stevie will always be remembered as that fun and hilarious guy he was. I always remember us, Lauren, Stevie, Rachel and myself as the "Post Office kids" Lol. Mrs. Lorraine I Love you and wish peace for you Signed with a heavy heart, Stanelle Franklin
Stanelle Franklin
Friend
December 21, 2021
Sending my thoughts and prayers to the family
Khalidah Hairston (Rowe)
School
December 21, 2021
My heartfelt condolences on the loss of your son, you and your family are in our prayers
Tom Bell
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results