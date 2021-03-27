Creamer, Steven D., - 40, of Tuckahoe, passed away suddenly on March 19, 2021. He was born in Somers Point, NJ on July 15, 1980. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Darlene Creamer, his brother, Timothy Creamer, and his sister-in-law, Tanya Creamer. He is also survived by his beloved niece, Shawna Creamer, and nephews, Wyatt and Remington Creamer. Steven is survived by a large extended family, as well. Growing up, Steven was a member of Boy Scout Troop 55 and later graduated from Ocean City High School in 1999. He loved experiencing what life has to offer from road trips to races, to white-water rafting. He was an avid bowler and was a part of local pool and bowling leagues. He enjoyed bonfires with his friends and was always there to lend a helping hand without hesitation. Steven was your "go-to-guy" when you needed a ride, help moving furniture, or anything else and he never expected anything in return. He was very loyal to his family and knew what to say to bring a smile or laugh when you needed it. Steven was a kind soul and will be in many hearts for years to come. Services will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Langley-Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Rt 50, Tuckahoe, NJ. A viewing for friends and family will be held at 10am followed by the funeral service at 11am. A graveside service will take place immediately after at Head of the River Cemetery, 600 Rt 49, Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance of Steven D. Creamer to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2021.