Galman, Steven Earl, - 72, of North Cape May, passed away at his home on Friday, December 10, 2021. Steven graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School – Class of 1968 and joined the United States Navy in 1969 and was active duty and reserves for 15 years. He was employed by the County of Cape May as a Construction Supervisor for 30 years. Steven is predeceased by his mother, Virginia Irene Marvel and his stepfather Robert W. Cusick. Left to cherish his memory is his partner of 19 years, Virginia Gandy, his son Steven (Tara) Galman, his Granson, Andrew Galman, his brother, David (Christine) Cusick and his niece Holly Cusick. A service will be held at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May, on Friday, December 17 at 2pm with visiting one hour prior from 1pm to 2pm. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2021.