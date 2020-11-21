Ireland, Steven, - 59, of Northfield, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at home after a lengthy illness. He was employed at Ruffu Ford for many years and retired from Atlanticare Regional Medical Center Mainland Div. in 2008 after 22 years of service. He was preceded in death by his father Norman Jr. His mother Eleanor, brother-in-law Howard and brother Norman III. He survived by his loving wife and caregiver Beverly, beautiful and Loving daughter Brittany, sister Kathy Wolf, Gary Sr. (Paige), sister and brother and sister-in-law Doug and Penny Hartwell, and many nieces and nephews. Steve had a wonderful sense of humor. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and so happy to finally see them win a Super Bowl. His daughter was his world. He spoiled her from day one. He attended her softball games, cheerleading tournaments, Basket Ball games. They rode bikes on the boardwalk together. He always pushed her throughout grammar school, high school, and college making sure her homework was done. Through his persistence, she managed to be on the Dean's list throughout college. We will miss and love him forever. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or the Humane Society. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from 10-11:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield NJ 08225. Interment will be held at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.