Steven Rothenberg
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Valley Forge Military Academy
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 25 2022
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Boakes Funeral Home
Rothenberg, Steven, - 70, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on April 15, 2022, after a battle with ALS. Born August 20, 1951 in Somers Point, NJ; he was the son of the late Albert and Edna (nee Carroll) Rothenberg of Margate, NJ. Steven was a 1969 graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy and a 1973 graduate of Delaware Valley College. He worked for Hertz Rent-a-Car in Atlantic City for 20 years, and then for Atlantic City Electric Company for 20 years. Steven enjoyed collecting tractors, clocks and toys. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather (or Pop as his grandsons called him). He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Freeda; daughter, Stephanie Giordano (Vince), and two grandsons, Logan and Benjamin Giordano. A viewing will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, on Monday, April 25th from 9:30-11 am, with a service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to ALS Association (Greater Philadelphia Chapter) or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 22, 2022.
