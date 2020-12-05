Schmidt, Steven, - 78, of Mays Landing, passed away on December 2, 2020, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Division after a brief illness. Steven enjoyed listening to jazz music. His favorite musician was Wes Montgomery. Steven enjoyed eating at the Egg Harbor City Diner and holiday meals at his friend's Kathi's home. He would often plan out the meals well in advance and decide whether everyone was going to eat turkey or ham that year. He loved his pie and was never bashful about asking Kathi to bring him an apple pie every week. Steven was predeceased by the parents Adolph and Marie Schmidt, his sister Margie Schmidt, and his best friend and housemate, George Reeves. He is survived by his guardian, Kathi Lentz, his housemates, Darlene, MaryAnn, and Dawn along with the many caregivers who provided him with support over the years at the Roosevelt Group Home in Mays Landing. A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 5, from 11 AM – 12 Noon at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where services will be held at 12 Noon. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to The Arc of Atlantic County, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 1010, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 5, 2020.