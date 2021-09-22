Pillay, Sudhakar (Paul), - 81, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 18th, 2021 at home with his daughter Supriya by his bedside. He was a general manager in hospitality for over 25 years in Atlantic City. He was born in Hyderabad, India on April 5th, 1940 to Nataraj and Ranganayaki Pillay. He is pre-deceased by his wife Irene, son Sunil and second eldest brother Dr. Janardhan Pillay. He is survived by his daughter, Supriya, his eldest brother Dr. Datta Pillay and sister, Anasuya Sundaram. Sudhakar was a man truly blessed and loved by all of his family and friends for being such a caring, kind, warm, helpful and selfless person. We take solace that he is reunited with his soul mate, Irene and firstborn, Sunil. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 24th from 10am-11:30am, followed by a service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 22, 2021.