Goldstein, Sue E., - 75, of Galloway Twp., NJ passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at her home in Smithville, NJ. Sue was raised in Brooklyn and never let you forget it. She had a heart of gold, a quick wit, a gift for crosswords and an unwavering love of family. An RN by trade, she found a calling advocating for all manner of causes and was particularly honored to serve as a volunteer and board member of Samaritan Hospice. She loved people and embraced every opportunity to enhance the lives of those she met. Sue was the proud mother of Seth (Molly) Goldstein and Jessica Goldstein and bonus-mother of Felicia (Tom) Lindquist and Douglas (Mona) Goldstein. She was the beloved sister of Bronna Krinsky, Shari (Barry) Plevinsky and Amy (Michael) McIntosh, and joyful aunt of Jolie, Jennifer, Sondra, Kenneth, Matthew, Jason, Derek, and Kelsy. Sue took enormous pride in being the grandmother of Willoughby, Lila, Eva, Nadav, Zachary (Sierra), Paige, Connor, Jack, and Emily. No public services are planned at this time. Contributions in her memory can be made to Samaritan Hospice (www.samaritannj.org
).
