Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sue Ann Sbarra
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ
Sbarra, Sue Ann (DeLucca), - 79, of Hammonton, passed away on March 27, 2021. Sue was a lifelong resident and graduated from Hammonton High School in1959. She worked throughout her career as a legal secretary and as a receptionist for Maple Leaf Physical Therapy. She was a former cheerleading coach with the Hammonton Hawks Association, and she was a member of the Hammonton Little League Women's Auxiliary. She was predeceased by her parents Anna and Nicholas DeLucca and her beloved daughter Barbara Ann Sbarra West. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Anthony (Saboo) Sbarra, her son Anthony (Tony) Sbarra, and grandson Trevor Sbarra, her brother Nicholas DeLucca, her sister Barbara Berenato (Joseph), her aunt Sarah DeCicco, her brother in law Charles Sbarra (Patty), sister in law Marie Scaffidi, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 285 Route 206 in Hammonton, a viewing will be held 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the St. Anthony of Padua Church Hall adjacent to the Church. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barbara Ann Sbarra Softball Award, 270 Messina Avenue, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Mary Of Mt. Carmel Parish Church Of St. Anthony Of Padua
285 Route 206, Hammonton, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Carnesale Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carnesale Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.