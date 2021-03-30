Sbarra, Sue Ann (DeLucca), - 79, of Hammonton, passed away on March 27, 2021. Sue was a lifelong resident and graduated from Hammonton High School in1959. She worked throughout her career as a legal secretary and as a receptionist for Maple Leaf Physical Therapy. She was a former cheerleading coach with the Hammonton Hawks Association, and she was a member of the Hammonton Little League Women's Auxiliary. She was predeceased by her parents Anna and Nicholas DeLucca and her beloved daughter Barbara Ann Sbarra West. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Anthony (Saboo) Sbarra, her son Anthony (Tony) Sbarra, and grandson Trevor Sbarra, her brother Nicholas DeLucca, her sister Barbara Berenato (Joseph), her aunt Sarah DeCicco, her brother in law Charles Sbarra (Patty), sister in law Marie Scaffidi, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 285 Route 206 in Hammonton, a viewing will be held 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the St. Anthony of Padua Church Hall adjacent to the Church. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barbara Ann Sbarra Softball Award, 270 Messina Avenue, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2021.