Wagenseller, Sue, - 86, of Mays Landing, went to be with her Lord on January 08, 2022. She was born on February 23, 1935 in Idabel, Oklahoma. Sue worked at the Cape May County Board of Elections. After 25 years of service, Sue retired from the Cape May County Board of Elections in 1996. Sue is Lovingly remembered by her daughters, Bridget Ford, Colleen Kelly, (Robert Battis, Ryan, Michael), Anne S. Kelly; Grandchildren, Nicholas, Rachel (Patrick), Suzanne (Salvador); her Great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Don Gormley and Ron Gormley of Oklahoma. The family has entrusted Boakes Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Memorial Service will be held January 14, 2022 at 11:30 am, at the Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, Mays Landing, NJ, followed by interment. Father Peterson will officiate the ceremony. Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Gary Raab for his decades of caring for her. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 13, 2022.