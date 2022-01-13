Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sue Wagenseller
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Wagenseller, Sue, - 86, of Mays Landing, went to be with her Lord on January 08, 2022. She was born on February 23, 1935 in Idabel, Oklahoma. Sue worked at the Cape May County Board of Elections. After 25 years of service, Sue retired from the Cape May County Board of Elections in 1996. Sue is Lovingly remembered by her daughters, Bridget Ford, Colleen Kelly, (Robert Battis, Ryan, Michael), Anne S. Kelly; Grandchildren, Nicholas, Rachel (Patrick), Suzanne (Salvador); her Great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Don Gormley and Ron Gormley of Oklahoma. The family has entrusted Boakes Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Memorial Service will be held January 14, 2022 at 11:30 am, at the Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, Mays Landing, NJ, followed by interment. Father Peterson will officiate the ceremony. Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Gary Raab for his decades of caring for her. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel
Mays Landing, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Boakes Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.