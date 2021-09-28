Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan C. Carbone
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
Carbone, Susan C., - 77, of Wildwood, (nee Hill) On September 23, 2021. Beloved mother of Amy Cushman, Arthur Cushman, II, Lisa Carbone and the late Vicky Cushman. Loving grandmother of Austin Cushman, Annestasia Cushman and Clarence McCready, Jr. Dear sister of Shirley Lillo (Larry) and the late Bruce Hill. Susan was a loving and caring person who lived for her family. She will truly be missed. A memorial service will be planned at a later date and announced on her obituary at www.BoccoFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in Susan's memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 (www.diabetes.org) or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, Suite 1100, New York, NY 10016 (www.Kidney.org). Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
North Wildwood United Methodist Church
139 E. Second Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ
Oct
23
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
North Wildwood United Methodist Church
139 E. Second Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Bocco Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bocco Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.