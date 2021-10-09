Horner-Guzman, Susan E., - 64, of Waterford Works, On October 6, 2021, Susan, beloved wife of Alberto Guzman. Loving daughter of Thomas and the late Elizabeth Horner, Sr. Survived by siblings Thomas (Sharon) Horner, Jr., and Sharon (David) Diane; and many loving nieces and nephews. Susan worked as a billing manager for Mid-Atlantic Stone Center in Marlton. She loved her "fur babies" – Keesha, Sammy, Blizzard, Star, and Starlett. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday evening 7-9 pm and Thursday morning 9:30-10 am at the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral services will begin Thursday at 10 am. **Face masks are required in the building.** Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 and/or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087. Share memories and condolences at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 9, 2021.