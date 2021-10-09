My dearest sister-in-law Sue. Would always say Sue you´re more like my sister and my sister-in-law. Will miss you very much, Our beautiful conversations that we had.You Knew I loved you, Because I would always tell you How much I did. Thanks for all your loving words to me. I am not going to say goodbye, I will stay until we meet again. Rest in peace sweetie fly hide like your butterflies. Descanse en paz I love you!

Anna Guzman October 13, 2021