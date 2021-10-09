Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan E. Horner-Guzman
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ
Horner-Guzman, Susan E., - 64, of Waterford Works, On October 6, 2021, Susan, beloved wife of Alberto Guzman. Loving daughter of Thomas and the late Elizabeth Horner, Sr. Survived by siblings Thomas (Sharon) Horner, Jr., and Sharon (David) Diane; and many loving nieces and nephews. Susan worked as a billing manager for Mid-Atlantic Stone Center in Marlton. She loved her "fur babies" – Keesha, Sammy, Blizzard, Star, and Starlett. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday evening 7-9 pm and Thursday morning 9:30-10 am at the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral services will begin Thursday at 10 am. **Face masks are required in the building.** Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 and/or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087. Share memories and condolences at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Viewing
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ
Oct
14
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ
Oct
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ
Oct
14
Burial
11:45a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
248 South 1st Road, Hammonton, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I only knew Susan thru the Canine Cancer group & our Holiday card exchanges. Her dogs were very beautiful and I am so, so sorry that Susan is gone. My sincerest condolences
Chris Chato
Friend
November 27, 2021
May our Lord offer the family the peace that passes all Understanding Blessings to family and loved ones
Kevin Iacono
Friend
October 14, 2021
My dearest sister-in-law Sue. Would always say Sue you´re more like my sister and my sister-in-law. Will miss you very much, Our beautiful conversations that we had.You Knew I loved you, Because I would always tell you How much I did. Thanks for all your loving words to me. I am not going to say goodbye, I will stay until we meet again. Rest in peace sweetie fly hide like your butterflies. Descanse en paz I love you!
Anna Guzman
October 13, 2021
So sad to have to lose Sue to cancer whom I met because of Canine Cancer. A friendship born out of grief ends with grief. I will miss you my friend but so glad I got to know you and Al.
Jodi
October 13, 2021
Love and miss you Susie,my heart aches.Love you 4ever.From that day I met you at the dance.You rocked me with them beautiful blue eyes.From the first dance to the last dance,I didn´t want to let you go.Love you mi amor
Alberto Guzman
Other
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results