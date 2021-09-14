Sowers, Susan A. (Von Colln), - 82, of Cape May, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her winter residence in Jensen Beach, Florida. Susan loved spending her winters in Florida with her husband and numerous friends. She also loved to travel the world and was able to visit many countries. Susan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald Sowers and her son, Randall (Colleen) Sowers and daughter Lisa Shuman; her brother Frederick "Fritz" (Constance) Von Colln; grandchildren, Ralph, Jason, Michelle (Josh), and Krystal; great grandchildren, Ralph, Ayla, Grayson, Piper, Mark and Maveric. Family and friends are invited to Susan's Life Celebration on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 4PM at the Cape May Marlin and Tuna Club located at 1390 Lafayette Street, Cape May, NJ.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 14, 2021.
Mommy, I Love You so Much, please let me know your presence, you are right next to me every single night, think about you often, you truly broke my heart,, why oh why,, I can not get you out of my mind,, I´ll see you soon, save me a seat
Lisa Shuman
Family
March 4, 2022
Lisa Shuman
Family
March 4, 2022
Lisa Shuman
Family
March 4, 2022
Mom o mom, I don´t understand why, this happened so suddenly, you almost made it back home to cape May, but you did ,,what you had to, to get released , then bam, it seems like years, that you been gone,I think about you daily, miss you so much, I´ll be with you soon, until then,, all´s I have is memories, and want you to know, my life will never be the same,, Love you l
Lisa, Mandy and Louis
Family
September 17, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your wifesn passing she was a lovely lady and i enjoyed when you and the mrs would visit me at the motel may she rest in peace and my prayers to you also fondly JoAnn Rosell
JoAnn Rosell
Work
September 17, 2021
Rest Peacefully, I will miss you so much! Love you Sue! xoxoox