Sowers, Susan A. (Von Colln), - 82, of Cape May, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her winter residence in Jensen Beach, Florida. Susan loved spending her winters in Florida with her husband and numerous friends. She also loved to travel the world and was able to visit many countries. Susan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald Sowers and her son, Randall (Colleen) Sowers and daughter Lisa Shuman; her brother Frederick "Fritz" (Constance) Von Colln; grandchildren, Ralph, Jason, Michelle (Josh), and Krystal; great grandchildren, Ralph, Ayla, Grayson, Piper, Mark and Maveric. Family and friends are invited to Susan's Life Celebration on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 4PM at the Cape May Marlin and Tuna Club located at 1390 Lafayette Street, Cape May, NJ.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 14, 2021.