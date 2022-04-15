Warriner, Susan Lynn, - 75, of Galloway Twp., NJ passed over on April 9, 2022 with her husband by her side. Born July 3, 1946 in Camden, NJ to the late C. Russell and Mary E. (Andrews) Warriner. Raised in Pleasantville, she was a graduate of Pleasantville High School Class of 1964. She remained involved with the class throughout her life, planning the class reunions. Susan worked as a bookkeeper her entire career until she was forced to retire in 2020 due to her health. She was employed by Dee Lumber, Mike Walters Builders, China Outlet and lastly, Horn Electric. Susan's passions in life were her horse and her Great Danes. She raised and trained Danes for most of her life. She loved going to obedience trials and training classes. She volunteered for Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue at meet and greets with her rescue, the late Stuart. Susan also loved to travel and had many fun trips with her sister. Susan is survived by her husband, Jim Layton; their beloved daughter, Jamie Elizabeth Layton; her brother, Russell (Jennifer) Warriner; her sister, Elizabeth (Robert MacDonald) Warriner; and her Dane, Athena. She also leaves two nieces and a nephew along with many great nieces and nephews. A private service will be held by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. Donations in memory of Susan may be sent to the Mid Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League, Inc., PO Box 285, Hanover, MD 21076.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 15, 2022.