Whisler, Susan Mae, - 74, of Blue Anchor, Susan Mae Whisler (nee Mariano), 74 of Blue Anchor, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 30th, with loving family by her side. Born in Camden, NJ, she was a lifelong resident of Blue Anchor, where she met the love of her life, Kenneth, Sr. They were married in 1967, built a home, planted roots and raised a wonderful family. Susan was a home cleaning business owner and restaurant manager, but mostly she was a devoted wife, mom, sister, aunt, niece, grandmother, and godmother. Her self-deprecating humor made her beloved by all who knew her. Her legacy is one of encouragement and joy for her tight-knit kids and grandkids no matter what the day would bring. She was truly one of a kind. Susan is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth D. Whisler, Sr., of Blue Anchor, her parents, Fiode Michael and Jennie Mariano of Blue Anchor, her sister Carol, and brother Fiode Michael Jr. Susan is survived by her sister Sandra Warner (Mariano) of Essex, MD, her children, Kenneth Jr, and Jodi Whisler (Puleo) of Folsom, NJ, Kevin and Jill Whisler (Ward) of Blue Anchor. Mark and Kelly Schiendelman (Whisler) of Rosedale and six amazing grandchildren (Kevin Whisler, Kenneth Whisler, Danielle Whisler, Jacob Schiendelman, Miranda Whisler and Ava Whisler) Funeral services will be held privately. To share a photo or a memory, please visit murrayparadeefh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 2, 2022.