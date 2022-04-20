Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan Wildman
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Wildman, Susan, - 79, of Somers Point, Susan Mary Wildman (nee Dieffenbach) born November 10, 1942 in Norristown Pennsylvania. Susan passed away peacefully with her sons at her side on Saturday, April 16th, 2022. Susan met her husband Bob and they relocated to Somers Point in 1967 and started a family. She was a fixture in town and in the lives of her children. Her role as a mother was her favorite job. She was a crossing guard, coached baseball and softball, and stepped in to help with any activity in which her children were involved. When her kids were grown, she worked at Somers Point Cleaners for many years before retiring to care for her beloved granddaughters. Susan learned to garden from her parents and gardening was her favorite hobby. She loved animals and was never without at least one fur child. Susan was predeceased by her parents, her sister Alice Keeley, her husband Robert and her daughter Karen Szeligowski. She is survived by her sister Lois (Gary), Brother-in-law Howard, sons Scott, Chris (Jennifer), and son-in-law Charles (Maryann) Szeligowski. Grandchildren Eve, Nicole, Ashley. Zack, Sydney & Steven, great-grandchild, Kaydence, as well as nieces Donna, Mary Alice, Michelle, Diane and Lisa and their families. Susan was appreciative to have many dear Friends in her life as well. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. and a visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 10:00am to 11:30am and a service from 11:30-12:00pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. in Northfield, interment to follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Reed's Organic Farms: Under Susan Wildman (Website- Reedsorganicfarm.org).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.