Wildman, Susan, - 79, of Somers Point, Susan Mary Wildman (nee Dieffenbach) born November 10, 1942 in Norristown Pennsylvania. Susan passed away peacefully with her sons at her side on Saturday, April 16th, 2022. Susan met her husband Bob and they relocated to Somers Point in 1967 and started a family. She was a fixture in town and in the lives of her children. Her role as a mother was her favorite job. She was a crossing guard, coached baseball and softball, and stepped in to help with any activity in which her children were involved. When her kids were grown, she worked at Somers Point Cleaners for many years before retiring to care for her beloved granddaughters. Susan learned to garden from her parents and gardening was her favorite hobby. She loved animals and was never without at least one fur child. Susan was predeceased by her parents, her sister Alice Keeley, her husband Robert and her daughter Karen Szeligowski. She is survived by her sister Lois (Gary), Brother-in-law Howard, sons Scott, Chris (Jennifer), and son-in-law Charles (Maryann) Szeligowski. Grandchildren Eve, Nicole, Ashley. Zack, Sydney & Steven, great-grandchild, Kaydence, as well as nieces Donna, Mary Alice, Michelle, Diane and Lisa and their families. Susan was appreciative to have many dear Friends in her life as well. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. and a visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 10:00am to 11:30am and a service from 11:30-12:00pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. in Northfield, interment to follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Reed's Organic Farms: Under Susan Wildman (Website- Reedsorganicfarm.org
).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 20, 2022.